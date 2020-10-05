We’re pretty sure we know where CNN’s Jake Tapper stands on the issue of wearing a mask. He’s all alone in the CNN coffee room and he’s still wearing a mask, because he’s an adult, and abiding by basic health regulations is what adults do. (Remember when our leading health officials were telling us not to wear masks? Good times.)

This is me alone in the CNN coffee room abiding by basic health regulations BECAUSE THAT’S WHAT ADULTS DO Also #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/j5uZbDq20Y — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 5, 2020

We’re sure this is a not-very-subtle slight of President Trump, but we’d ask America’s cable news anchors the same thing they asked of the president back in spring; wouldn’t it be a show of leadership if Tapper and Anderson Cooper and Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon all wore masks on the air to show how important it was? Journalists are highly respected people, after all, and yes, we can hear you through the mask.

You’re a true hero, Jake. — Ken Blankenship (@40yard_stache) October 5, 2020

this is Jake's "Please Clap" moment…Total tool and a posturing douche. pic.twitter.com/ki2hzKFgew — DevE (@EGdev34) October 5, 2020

But adults don’t go to social media with virtue signaling nonsense like this. That’s what adolescents do. — Paul Zeise (@PaulZeise) October 5, 2020

You are the hero you deserve — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) October 5, 2020

I need attention – look at me. — Sherri 🎃🧡 (@SociallySherri) October 5, 2020

That you have a coffee station is the height of irresponsibility. — Anti Viral A 😉 (@anewjusta) October 5, 2020

The first thing they did at my work was remove the coffee stuff before sending us home completely. — Hi, I'm cool. (@drsb) October 5, 2020

Does he take off the mask to drink the coffee?

But you're all alone. Do you wear it in the shower? — William Belcher (@EdB_Ohio) October 5, 2020

We’re all for Tapper wearing a mask if he wants to.

