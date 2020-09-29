Over the weekend, former Trump campaign director Brad Parscale was hospitalized, reportedly for threatening to kill himself. Bodycam footage of Parscale being tackled by police emerged yesterday afternoon.

Last week, an Ohio mom was tased and arrested for refusing to wear a mask at her 8-year-old son’s football game.

And Touré can’t decide which one’s more satisfying. So if you’re black and on Twitter, he wants to hear from you:

Black twitter: Which video was more satisfying to watch—Brad Parscale being forcefully tackled and arrested by police or that white woman being tasered and arrested at her kids football game for refusing to wear a mask? — Touré (@Toure) September 28, 2020

Watching white people get hurt is so hilarious … how do you choose?

Being added to the list is probably the worst thing that will happen to Touré. Some racist garbage is more equal than others.

Want to see what actual racism looks like? Here ya go. 👇🏻 https://t.co/UBll8H4XFh — AgirlnamedJoey (@GirlnamedJoey) September 29, 2020

Racist piece of work here. https://t.co/Zg5A9g2XvX — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) September 29, 2020

BuT hE CaReS AbOuT PoLicE BrUtAliTY https://t.co/JpxZBtjUMH — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 29, 2020