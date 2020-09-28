Yesterday, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale was reportedly hospitalized after barricading himself inside his home and threatening suicide.

.@ABC News has confirmed President Trump's former 2020 campaign manager, and current campaign senior advisor, Brad Parscale, was taken into custody this evening by Fort Lauderale Police after allegedly threatening to harm himself at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. — John Santucci (@Santucci) September 28, 2020

Brad Parscale hospitalized Sunday after his wife reported that he was armed and threatening to harm himself, authorities say.https://t.co/omzx6WErEC — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 28, 2020

President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale was hospitalized Sunday following reports of a suicide attempt at his Florida home, CNN has learned. https://t.co/fVIGBk1UxP — CNN (@CNN) September 28, 2020

What’s more hilarious than that? Some blue-checked lefties were hard-pressed to come up with anything.

Meet MSNBC political analyst John Heilemann:

In all seriousness, that kind of tweet was what The List was made for. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 28, 2020

That list is gonna be a long onehttps://t.co/XYUxUVTGDl — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 28, 2020

Hope Siraj has plenty of room for more.

Rob Gill is a self-described “LGBT Advocate and Commentator” who has since protected his tweets in the hopes that you don’t realize he’s a terrible person.

Bob Lynch is a Democrat running for the Florida State House:

There seems to be a competition pic.twitter.com/BsmT961bmR — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) September 28, 2020

A pretty stiff competition, in fact:

The good news for Brad Parscale is, even though he tried to kill himself today, he’s still in much better shape than most of Trump’s former campaign managers. pic.twitter.com/XXvH7oRgQV — Ed Greenberger (@EdGreenberger) September 28, 2020

Ed Greenberger is an award-winning news anchor.

We have no idea who Neil Hopkins is, but he’s got a blue checkmark so there:

Don’t like Brad Parscale? Fine. Think he’s corrupt? Fine.

But making jokes about his potential suicide and encouraging him to kill himself is straight-up ghoulish and disgusting

Truly vile. — TheModerateMillenial (@The_Mod_Mill) September 28, 2020

Truly.

WTF is wrong with these guys. No, self-harm or suicide is not inevitable. Do not say this, do not spread it, and, if you are struggling, do not ever ever think it. Life is worth living, self-harm & suicide need not happen, people love you, & people want to help you. 800-273-8255. https://t.co/JEtcBjwhOI — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) September 28, 2020

Update:

It seems we left some people out of our post. We’ve corrected that mistake:

I've always basically imagined that the inside of Brad Parscale's brain is like the third act of GOODFELLAS on a loop — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) September 28, 2020

"Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, armed, barricades self in Fort Lauderdale home, police called"https://t.co/phkPlwLOGu pic.twitter.com/smVztbS7Xt — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) September 28, 2020

Doesn't @parscale know Putin will send someone to bring him (polonium) tea to calm his nerves? https://t.co/Q5hRBfSxI5 — Christopher Suprun (@TheChrisSuprun) September 28, 2020

Not to be too cynical, but if the two events are related, Parscale knows he's safer in the psych ward than at home. https://t.co/P1rgyyucG0 — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) September 28, 2020

Parscale has been part of a major info war against American citizens. He needs no good wishes. Fortunately he didn’t do something super stupid with all the guns he has. — Ian Livingston (@islivingston) September 28, 2020

Parscale, Caputo….wow, only the best AND stable. https://t.co/WH5FhvNtcE — Alan Hunter (@AlanHunterMTV) September 28, 2020

First Caputo. Now Parscale.

Working for Trump doesn't make people warped and corrupt. They have to be already warped and corrupt to work for Trump in the first place. https://t.co/0iX3Yfz20r — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) September 28, 2020

That’s two Trump inner-circlers who’ve completely lost their shit this month: First HHS spokesman Michael Caputo. Now Parscale. Toxic work environment? — Will Dana (@wdana) September 28, 2020

Michael Caputo has been diagnosed with cancer, but you enjoy this moment, ghouls.

I definitely don’t feel sorry for him. This episode was caused by all the crime catching up to him at once. — Gailen David (@gailendavid) September 28, 2020

