A video is going viral showing Alecia Kitts, a mom from Marietta, Ohio, getting tased and arrested by an officer from the Logan Police Department after she refused to wear a mask while watching her son’s 8th-grade football game:

According to reports, the officer’s taser also shocked a child after the current traveled through the metal bleachers:

Trending

Watch:

A report in the Marietta Times says fans were warned throughout the game to wear their masks:

“This rule has been in effect since we were told we could play,” said Schultheiss. “Everyone that came through ticketing tonight was reminded, we had regular announcements over the PA reminding you that mouths and noses needed to be covered and we had signs at the bathrooms.”

Kitts has reportedly been charged with criminal trespass:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: mask mandateOhio