The walls are closing in on Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project mastermind Nikole Hannah-Jones.

If you’ve been following along, even after getting called out over and over again for blatantly ahistorical “facts” in her opus, Hannah-Jones has stood by her work, insisting that it’s completely legitimate. Recently, she got caught lying about the nature of the 1619 Project, asserting that she never meant for it to suggest that 1619 was the true founding of America, despite the fact that she — and the New York Times — had in fact said that on multiple occasions.

Last week, Atlantic staff writer Conor Friedersdorf called out Hannah-Jones for her chronic gaslighting:

For providing concrete evidence that Nikole Hannah-Jones has been on a gaslighting tear, Friedersdorf was blocked.

Which was a big mistake on Hannah-Jones’ part, as you’ll soon see:

After this, we’d actually love to see a real debate between Friedersdorf and Hannah-Jones. Hannah-Jones needs to not only be confronted with the inconvenient truth; she needs to have her nose rubbed in it.

A liar and a fraud. The silver lining is that it’s going to catch up with her at some point.

No, let her keep going until she hits rock-bottom. That’s where she belongs.

