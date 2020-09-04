Atlantic editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg is a hot commodity this morning, thanks to his anonymously sourced scoop on Donald Trump trashing American war dead in France in 2018. So he’ll have plenty of opportunities to put his money where his mouth is today.

He actually had one on CNN, and here’s what he did with it:

Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg explains why he used unnamed sources in report about Trump insulting dead soldiers: "They don’t want to be inundated with angry tweets and all the rest…"https://t.co/s2ESFCOMi0 — from @MikeBrestDC at @dcexaminer pic.twitter.com/IAANsJuIgH — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) September 4, 2020

Ah, so that’s what’s stopping them from going on the record. Mean tweets.

pic.twitter.com/1eRJtrwYjF — All Your Votes Are Belong To USps (@BenignApathy) September 4, 2020

Wait, mean tweets is the reason they won't go on-record? Lame. https://t.co/SMHmWz6732 — Politics is Broken (@MattCover) September 4, 2020

These are serious allegations being made about Donald Trump, but we can’t back them up because the “multiple sources” making them don’t want to be called names on Twitter? And all the rest, whatever the hell that means?

Hell of a journalistic standard you’re setting here, Jeffrey.

Not very convincing https://t.co/UKJ79vWSZ6 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 4, 2020

And yes: if you're a military man who served under Trump, saw this behavior, are now out of office, & think it important for people to know before choosing the next Commander-in-Chief, it's dishonorable to do it anonymously. This just underlines that. https://t.co/SQnOxYQZPr — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 4, 2020

“We think our story is important enough to get there.. but not important enough to put our names by it” is the challenge here. https://t.co/fWZhgVrllL — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 4, 2020

And all the rest. Quite the journalist! — Sekiy (@Hansy18) September 4, 2020

So they wanted to tell their side of the story, but didn't want to be held accountable for it. Good journalism, @JeffreyGoldberg! https://t.co/bnXHo2owPy — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 4, 2020

The best!

In what universe does this pass as journalism? https://t.co/Ln4YODgxMl — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 4, 2020

We don't need to be inundated with lies. But here we are. https://t.co/hjzfLr0n14 — SILAWZ (@stucknLAwzmbies) September 4, 2020

Here we are.

***

Related:

‘It passes every smell test’? Firefighters trust the Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg because they hate Trump and need super-sketchy story to be true