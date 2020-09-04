Atlantic editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg is a hot commodity this morning, thanks to his anonymously sourced scoop on Donald Trump trashing American war dead in France in 2018. So he’ll have plenty of opportunities to put his money where his mouth is today.

He actually had one on CNN, and here’s what he did with it:

Ah, so that’s what’s stopping them from going on the record. Mean tweets.

Trending

These are serious allegations being made about Donald Trump, but we can’t back them up because the “multiple sources” making them don’t want to be called names on Twitter? And all the rest, whatever the hell that means?

Hell of a journalistic standard you’re setting here, Jeffrey.

The best!

Here we are.

***

Related:

‘It passes every smell test’? Firefighters trust the Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg because they hate Trump and need super-sketchy story to be true

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anonymous sourcesCNNDonald TrumpJeffrey Goldbergmean tweetsThe Atlantic