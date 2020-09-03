Yesterday, Nancy Pelosi attempted to justify her very special visit to a San Francisco beauty salon by claiming that, while she took responsibility, the whole thing was “a setup” from the get-go:

.@SpeakerPelosi blames a small business owner for her using their salon despite a San Fran ban: “It was clearly a setup … they owe me an apology” pic.twitter.com/dYgJ91Kqkw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 2, 2020

We wouldn’t blame you in the least if you thought she’d reached the limits of shamelessness. But, as it turns out, there was still plenty more where that came from. Actually, it runs in the family!

Her daughter, Christine Pelosi, everybody:

Talk about missing the point.

But we’ll get back to that in a minute. First:

Welp! Looks like that salon owner’s stunt to set up Speaker Pelosi is about to backfire! pic.twitter.com/8SukconOqe — PragmaticObotsUnite (@PragObots) September 3, 2020

Perhaps … but never underestimate the @sfchronicle and other media outlets’ penchant of letting the #facts get in the way of their story. We shall see what they do with actual firsthand info. — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) September 3, 2020

It’s the media’s fault that Nancy Pelosi got caught violating rules that she’s demanded everyone else abide by! And the salon owner’s, of course.

lmaooo Pelosi going all in on the victim angle. even involving lawyers. https://t.co/NM9LnXGy84 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 3, 2020

Nancy Pelosi's garbage daughter Christine posted this and just in case she blocks me I'm sharing, all I will say is that if they DID have proof of Erica Kious breaking the lockdown rules they'd have dropped it already. Maybe I'll be proven wrong soon enough but for now? Trash. pic.twitter.com/HQFtwo6KKY — Jay (@OneFineJay) September 3, 2020

Pure trash.

Moreover, what point are Mama and Daughter Pelosi trying to prove here? That Kious allegedly violating guidelines makes it all right for Nancy Pelosi — a United States Congresswoman — to violate guidelines that her own constituents are told they must follow?

So the “set up” was Pelosi asked a salon to let her get her hair done in violation of local coronavirus guidelines & the salon owner let her then shared the video of Pelosi breaking the rules to show Pelosi’s hypocrisy, & so now Pelosi’s allies are out to destroy the salon owner. https://t.co/CFmBCPFxBu — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) September 3, 2020

The owner’s reportedly received death threats, by the way. Just saying.

Bold move. Let’s see if it pays off. https://t.co/cDCKhqQQAU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 3, 2020

Someone must be made to pay for Pelosi getting caught doing exactly the thing she scolds & demands you don't https://t.co/JzUUPhuxAJ — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 3, 2020

bold move, ratting out the salon owner's alleged COVID violations months after the fact and only after the speaker's relationship with her soured. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 3, 2020

How is she vindicated? Are you saying Nancy Pelosi didn't know that salons were barred from doing business in San Franscisco? https://t.co/hArFy6Vag4 — RBe (@RBPundit) September 3, 2020

This just makes the salon owner look like a courageous business owner trying to survive under oppressive laws. And still doesn’t explain why Nancy broke the lockdown restrictions when she’s been the biggest cheerleader for them. — TheUnusualSuspect (@beerandtokens) September 3, 2020

Hey, Pelosi gals, this isn’t the slam-dunk you think it is.

And BY THE WAY it's a sad state of affairs in America when people like Nancy Pelosi's follicular hygienist has to be a sneak about making a living because the government made it illegal for them to do so. It's tragic that our political class has reduced so many to this state. — Jay (@OneFineJay) September 3, 2020

Tragic, yes. Surprising? No. Especially given that the Pelosi family is involved.

Y’all are garbage. — MetricButtload (@monkeyboy100001) September 3, 2020

You’re both dregs of society and ought to be ashamed. — 𝔹𝕖𝕖 🐝 (@infobee) September 3, 2020

They ought to. But they won’t. What’s the point of being ashamed when they know they’ll ultimately get away with it?

seems like some of you are laboring under the delusion that journos will merely sit back on this one, passively observing a fight between a business owner and a Democratic politician and declining to take a side. it’s as if you all haven’t heard of joe the plumber. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 3, 2020

***

