We admitted ourselves when we posted Tuesday about Speaker Nancy Pelosi breaking coronavirus lockdown rules and visiting a shuttered salon to have her hair done that it was kind of petty. But nothing could be pettier than Pelosi’s response to the story Wednesday: “I take responsibility … for falling for a setup,” she told reporters, suggesting that the salon owner should apologize to her.

As Twitchy has reported, Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler has done his part to help Pelosi out of her embarrassing jam by pivoting to the president, saying that Pelosi’s response was “straight out of the Trump playbook.” So Pelosi’s just as bad as the press has been trying to convince us President Trump is? That’s not much help to Pelosi.

The thing is, the story has caught on, mainly because of the double-standard, especially when so many people, including hairstylists, are out of work due to lockdown rules. Stepping in to put things into perspective, though, is NBC/MNSBC senior media reporter Dylan Byers, who decided to pivot to the COVID-19 pandemic and unspecified threats from foreign adversaries:

America is beset by internal problems and external threats. We face severe political and cultural tensions, a global pandemic and threats from foreign adversaries. But I, for one, believe there is no issue so pressing today as a legislator's visit to a San Francisco hair salon. — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) September 2, 2020

… I mean seriously, wtf is this? https://t.co/bIp2koAhp3 — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) September 2, 2020

It’s a powerful Democrat showing that there are rules for them and rules for the rest of us.

We thank the Lord for the ratio he will bestow upon thee, Amen 🙏 — Joseph Devita (@JoeyDePizza) September 2, 2020

You and Nancy are still getting a paycheck, hack. It’s a huge fucking deal to salon owners and hairstylists whose businesses and livelihoods have been destroyed. And suddenly overnight, after Nancy got caught, we’re being told that salons are safe to reopen. Party of science LOL — 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪 (@Rockprincess818) September 2, 2020

Well said.

"Senior media reporter" at NBC/MSNBC thinks draconian government mandates destroying small businesses — and the leaders' flouting of rules that others are having their lives and businesses destroyed over — are silly little nothing stories. https://t.co/bvM69lSzvY — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 2, 2020

It seems Dylan can’t be bothered with the problems and concerns of “the little people”. — Just June (@MissJitter) September 2, 2020

The @DylanByers of the world miss the larger point Mollie, and think the story is just about Nancy illegally getting her hair done. No DYLAN, it's about all the little people who can't, and can't open their businesses, or you know LIVE THEIR LIVES, but Nancy and her pals can. — Freedom Lover (@hurls65nahs) September 2, 2020

If it doesn’t fit the agenda , or works against it , the story must be destroyed or belittled — newtexas (@newtexas3) September 2, 2020

Stupidity or disingenuous from @DylanByers? Why strip the meaning from the event? Pelosi going to salon is not the point. Its Pelosi telling everyone else they CANT go thats the point. If its important enough for her to go (and safe enough) then why is it important that we dont? — SurlyBull (@SurlyBull) September 2, 2020

Tone deaf — Sharlo (@SharloCer) September 2, 2020

*waves hands around* "nothing to see here" — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) September 2, 2020

You're not very bright, are you, Dylan? — Summertime, and the livin's Ordy (@OrdyPackard) September 2, 2020

Your child can’t go to school, your business has been forced closed for months, they won’t even allow you to bury your loved one, but, @SpeakerPelosi’s hair will be made, because her hair is more essential than your life. You not understanding why people are outraged is telling. — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 2, 2020

It’s just like the CNN correspondent in Portland who contradicted stories of rioting by posting a photo of an empty park where he was enjoying his breakfast burrito. The rioting downtown and outside the mayor’s apartment building didn’t affect him personally, so, everything’s fine.

Hope she sees this bro — Daniel Spaulding (@DPSpaulding) September 2, 2020

The problem is Democrat leaders, particularly in California, are picking and choosing who they allow to assume their own risk. We’ve become pawns in a really cynical political game and we are fed up. — slash (@v_anderson28) September 2, 2020

Let them eat cake and BTW they owe me an apology. — Just_Mike_S (@Just_Mike_S) September 2, 2020

Cause we are SICK of the soapbox hypocrisy. — Carol Sage-Jones (@CarolSage2) September 2, 2020

Oh, it's pressing. Especially to everyone who's been told they can't do exactly what she and her hairdresser just did. — LmL (@Lmlindy1) September 2, 2020

Not to mention a few thousand unemployed stylists and colorists. "Rules for thee but not for me." — BGH – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KissMyCamo) September 2, 2020

When you make Trump's hair style, how he held a glass of water, how he walked down the ramp a priority issue during exactly the same problems you just described, then it's fair game for Pelosi, considering her love for the camera. — Integrity-Matters (@athenas13) September 2, 2020

How many scoops of ice cream he gets, how much Diet Coke he drinks, etc.

It would be okay, if we ALL could do the same

If salon owners were not sent to jail for opening their businesses See the problem now? — Seek Wisdom 🇺🇸🇧🇷 Parler @SeekWisdom (@BeingGrateful5) September 2, 2020

He sees the problem. He just wants attention. — William Belcher (@EdB_Ohio) September 2, 2020

See the problem is we can’t vote in person, go to church, businesses including hair salons being boarded up etc etc but she can break the rules and get her hair done. But you already knew that mr. impartial journalist. — Mark The Shark (@MRaff57) September 2, 2020

Is it cool if I goto church this weekend without restrictions Dylan? — Will Nye (@willfnye) September 2, 2020

We have literally shut down vast sections of the economy for “public safety”, so yeah, it’s kind of a big deal when someone pushing that is a massive hypocrite about it. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) September 2, 2020

It's as though… People feel insulted by someone who helped implement their suffering, flaunting her position of power in their faces and demonstrating how little she care about their suffering? pic.twitter.com/0wG3FYwWH9 — ᕼᗩᗰ ᗪᗩᑎᑕEᖇ™🐖⭐🏴 (@HamDanc3r) September 2, 2020

a couple days ago you guys were fact-checking a lego set so maybe give the grandstanding a rest. — Matt Williams (@mxbx101) September 2, 2020

Political leaders have a public responsibility to abide by the rules they create. Beyond that, your tweets are standard noise designed to deflect for the Speaker of the House. — Mark Riedel (@markriedel1977) September 2, 2020

I can just picture it. Execs and editors at NBC: we need to marginalize Nancy’s salon visit. Who is going to do it? Where’s that Dylan guy. Dylan!! Dylan (in the corner playing solitaire on his computer): I’m on it! What a disgrace. — Davis (@davistweets80) September 2, 2020

You're going to cover-up that small businesses are being ruined by a class of people who expect special treatment and don't abide by the rules they make? How many small businesses in California are expected to come back? Could make for an interesting essay. if you weren't a hack — Lake Bum (@dustopian) September 2, 2020

Written like a man who hasn't been forced by the State to close his business while struggling to provide for a family. — bulwarker (@MrBulwarker) September 2, 2020

Only privileged people who have no skin in the game don't think this is a story worth mentioning. People have lost businesses, jobs, loved ones etc. The privileged elite escape it all and order us around in our misery. GTFOH — Annieone3 (@annieone3) September 2, 2020

I've had to take a 20% cut in hours since March, and consider myself lucky that I'm not one of the millions that hasn't been laid off yet, so yeah, we're pretty pissed off that "the elite" don't have to abide by the same rules that we do. — FloraBama (@FloraBama8) September 2, 2020

The fact you treat it like it’s nothing shows how out of touch you are. I haven’t been able to work in almost 6 months. I’ve laid off 100 people. My savings account is gone. I’ve followed every rule – under penalty of arrest. And she’s galavanting around doing whatever she wants. — Roxie Joyce (@RoxieCorleone) September 2, 2020

An LA based journalismist being out of touch with the rest of the country? pic.twitter.com/mbKgbrrgCA — UltiMatt 👑 (@mattkg) September 2, 2020

Maybe there are very good reasons this story is resonating with the public, no matter how badly the mainstream media would like to ignore it and move on.

Related: