After Fox News broadcast security camera footage of a maskless Nancy Pelosi inside a salon that has been closed indoors due to California’s coronavirus regulations, the House Speaker ramped up the shamelessness. During remarks today, Pelosi said she was “set up” and that the salon’s owner owes her an apology.

However, Pelosi’s spin got even more pathetic, because she went on to pat herself on the back for raising awareness about the hardships so many businesses are enduring these days.

And just like that, we’ve reached the media deflection stage of this story, and Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler showed how it’s done:

This response is straight out of the Trump playbook. No apology — they should apologize. https://t.co/ymc3Vdbxm1 — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 2, 2020

It must be some sort of strictly enforced media regulation in the Trump era:

Can't criticize a Democrat without mentioning Trump. https://t.co/HNTe0GRbb0 — Darin Lloyd (@db_lloyd) September 2, 2020

It’s right there on page one in the media’s Trump-era rulebook!

Yes Pelosi was never like this until Donald Trump came along. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 2, 2020

Pelosi’s spin is straight out of the Pelosi playbook, but the dutiful MSM has a job to do.

Thanks, Washington Post "fact checker." Before Trump, Pelosi was the epitome of humility and personal responsibility. https://t.co/T79U8w3Ah4 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 2, 2020

Always, "but Trump!" — Joel Goldenberg (@JoelGoldenberg1) September 2, 2020

Can't criticize a Democrat without mentioning Trump. https://t.co/HNTe0GRbb0 — Darin Lloyd (@db_lloyd) September 2, 2020

Now, the WaPo is going to shift blame to Trump. This is outlandish, even for the Post. https://t.co/hEJXulYdnp — Paul Ladd (@PaulLadd1) September 2, 2020

I wondered how they'd make this about Trump and here it is. Thanks Glenn! — Johnny Utah (@JohnnyU2019) September 2, 2020