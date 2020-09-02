After Fox News broadcast security camera footage of a maskless Nancy Pelosi inside a salon that has been closed indoors due to California’s coronavirus regulations, the House Speaker ramped up the shamelessness. During remarks today, Pelosi said she was “set up” and that the salon’s owner owes her an apology.

However, Pelosi’s spin got even more pathetic, because she went on to pat herself on the back for raising awareness about the hardships so many businesses are enduring these days.

And just like that, we’ve reached the media deflection stage of this story, and Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler showed how it’s done:

It must be some sort of strictly enforced media regulation in the Trump era:

It’s right there on page one in the media’s Trump-era rulebook!

Pelosi’s spin is straight out of the Pelosi playbook, but the dutiful MSM has a job to do.

