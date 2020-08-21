The best people are coming out in defense of DNC speaker Linda Sarsour after the Biden campaign attempted to distance themselves from her.

One of Sarsour’s most ardent defenders is civil rights lawyer — and fellow anti-Semite — Zahra Billoo. Earlier this week, Billoo reminded her followers that Obama/Biden’s record on Muslims is only slightly less evil than Trump’s:

The Obama campaign removed Muslim women from rally backdrop pictures in events. He went on to be elected to office, and during his tenure he oversaw the torture of Guantanmo detainees, the murder of US citizens abroad, and the expansion of surveillance at home. 1/10 — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) August 19, 2020

The Clinton campaign featured one Muslim speaker on the DNC stage, one whose family was complicit in the illegal and immoral invasion of Iraq. Another speaker, offered Muslims should not be banned from the US because they could help fight ISIS. 2/10 — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) August 19, 2020

The Biden campaign is smearing @lsarsour, a Muslim leader, with outright lies. They did not a feature a single Muslim at the DNC. Still, when confronted by right-wingers about an associated event, they quickly made clear where they stand on Muslims and also human rights. 3/10 — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) August 19, 2020

I’m disappointed but not at all surprised. I’ve been paying attention. The list above is at best a TLDR. Liberal Islamophobia is insidious and pre-dates this campaign cycle. 4/10 — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) August 19, 2020

Each time the Democratic party has an opportunity, they tell on themselves. Each time one of these candidates draws a line in the sand, they are not just going after individuals, they are going after all of us. 5/10 — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) August 19, 2020

Let's be clear, the views Linda is attacked for are the views of the majority of the Muslim community. 6/10 — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) August 19, 2020

This doesn't change the reality that the Biden campaign is the lesser of two evils, but rather it reinforces it. 7/10 — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) August 19, 2020

They are harmful, but less so than the Trump campaign. They are racist, but less so than the Trump campaign. They are war mongers and will not liberate us, but maybe they'll bomb fewer countries. 8/10 — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) August 19, 2020

These next 77 days will require holding our noses and potentially carrying a barf bag around, at least to the voting booth. Our freedom and safety come from Allah, not from presidential candidates. Those are just a means to an end. 9/10 — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) August 19, 2020

Stay strong. Stay united. Stay on course. 10/10 — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) August 19, 2020

What an inspiring message from an inspiring person.

But let’s get back to one tweet in particular. This one:

And Zahra Billoo thinks she’s an advocate for Muslims? We’re no experts or anything, but we’re pretty sure she’s doing it wrong.

This isn't the defense you think it is. https://t.co/L7KkrLHu9G — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 21, 2020

Defending a Muslim bigot by claiming that “the majority of the Muslim community” are bigots seems … unhelpful.

Zahra just casually stating that majority of Muslims are Jew hating pieces of shit that want Israel destroyed with everyone in it and thinks this makes a good defence of Sarsour LMFAO https://t.co/sMlKrw1NOW — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) August 21, 2020

Probably the most vicious self-own of all time? — Dañiel Simpson (@DSimpson88) August 21, 2020

Pretty bold statement to assert that the majority of said community is anti Semitic — FamHiroshima (@AshHiroshima) August 21, 2020

let’s be clear, the reason Linda Sarsour and Zahra Billoo are attacked is because they constantly spew anti-Semitic rhetoric. when Sarsour was ousted from the Women’s March in Sept. 2019, Billoo replaced her. Billoo was booted days later because of her anti-Semitic views. https://t.co/ra5ECKsRlO — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 21, 2020

interestingly enough, i wrote about that whole fiasco in @jdforward. Billoo asserts that anti-Semitism is the view of a majority of Muslims. it’s difficult to quantify, but regardless, there’s no place for anti-Semitism in the Muslim community. https://t.co/yPGDulYkVY — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 21, 2020