Good Luck With That: Tiny NY Dem Candidate Beth Davidson Threatens to Physically Stop ICE Agents

Beth Davidson is a white woman with way too much bravado who is also apparently running for Congress. She is from New York and fancies herself the great white hope.

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New York Democrat Congressional candidate Beth Davidson:



“If the federal government and ICE want to come for my neighbors, they’re going to have to go through me.”



Uh ok Beth... pic.twitter.com/ktAyGmdbho — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 23, 2026

It probably wouldn't be too difficult to 'get through' a middle aged woman who weighs 120 pounds soaking wet.

When Beth Davidson says she was out “meeting my community” what she actually means is “I supported Joe Biden letting 15 MILLION people run over the border and now enjoy telling every illegal I meet that I’ll defund ICE and put them on the taxpayer dole.”https://t.co/5cOWwsH6X2 — Hell Toupee (@furrytoupee) April 23, 2026

Clearly, the only 'community' Beth is concerned about is the illegal kind.

No Problem - The Law will be Enforced https://t.co/yn0A3hqg1Y — James R Cotton (@TXjamesLEO) April 23, 2026

No problem there https://t.co/APrvQzSmKS — Dennis L. Boltenhouse Sr (@BoltenhouseSr) April 23, 2026

That will be light work.

Her terms are acceptable



Use force on her if she interferes with law enforcementhttps://t.co/K3hrg2GxlE — Victor (@VictorFaculty32) April 23, 2026

She leaves them no choice. She has set the terms.

Beth should change her name to Karen. — Dawn Roche (@dawn_roche9) April 23, 2026

wow.. she's SO tough — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) April 23, 2026

Surely, ICE agents are shaking in their boots.

Check it out, I bet in real life, this woman doesn't know her next-door neighbors, or anyone in her neighborhood. Her attitude evidences there are a lot of people on this earth that she's not exactly prayerful for. So her invoking the term, "neighbors," to whomever she's… — C. Yarborough (@chy98631308362) April 23, 2026

Oh, she is one of those people who absolutely doesn't not walk what they talk.

She looks like a soft breeze could go through her. — Wonko the Sane (@Amuk31) April 23, 2026

Yes Beth, There is specific legislation for dealing with traitorous citizens. Make no mistake, giving aid and comfort to foreign invaders is a traitorous act.

Liberal women are a large problem which could be solved by the repeal of the 19th Amendment. — Awsome Roberts (@awsome_roberts) April 23, 2026

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Don't blame conservative women for idiots like Beth.

The last time some woman told ICE that they will have to go through her to get to her neighbors, she got shot. — Nixon's Head 🇺🇸 (@Nixons_Head_) April 23, 2026

Where's the lie?

It's not Beth with hand grenades, it's just Beth



Good luck with that, Beth — The Judgmental Dog (@the_addressor) April 23, 2026

The fact that Democrat lawmakers are openly threatening law enforcement...



The @DNC has literally gone insane. — ALX (@AlxmcwAlx) April 23, 2026

They've lost their minds.

Did a new memo go out to NY politicians that they need to sound tough and make threats they in no way can back up? — TB12Forever❤️ (@BradysBabe1) April 23, 2026

It's so cringe. Typical Dem behavior.

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