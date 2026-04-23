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Good Luck With That: Tiny NY Dem Candidate Beth Davidson Threatens to Physically Stop ICE Agents

justmindy
justmindy | 3:20 PM on April 23, 2026
Twitter

Beth Davidson is a white woman with way too much bravado who is also apparently running for Congress. She is from New York and fancies herself the great white hope.

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It probably wouldn't be too difficult to 'get through' a middle aged woman who weighs 120 pounds soaking wet.

Clearly, the only 'community' Beth is concerned about is the illegal kind.

That will be light work.

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She leaves them no choice. She has set the terms.

Surely, ICE agents are shaking in their boots.

Oh, she is one of those people who absolutely doesn't not walk what they talk.

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Don't blame conservative women for idiots like Beth. 

Where's the lie?

They've lost their minds. 

It's so cringe. Typical Dem behavior.

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2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN NEW YORK

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