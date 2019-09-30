Recently, the Women’s March board dumped “civil rights lawyer” Zahra Billoo because apparently some rabid, unhinged anti-Semites are too rabid and unhinged even for them. Well, here we are nearly two weeks later and Zahra’s handling it like a champ.
No kidding. Check this out:
On the authority of Abu Sa`eed al-Khudree (may Allah be pleased with him) who said: I heard the Messenger of Allah (ﷺ) say:
— Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 30, 2019
”Whosoever of you sees an evil, let him change it with his hand; and if he is not able to do so, then [let him change it] with his tongue; and if he is not able to do so, then with his heart — and that is the weakest of faith.” [Muslim]
— Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 30, 2019
What is it that one could say about Palestine that would upset right wingers, Islamophobes, and radical Zionists all at once?
— Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 30, 2019
Here’s a sampling:
— Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 30, 2019
—Hold the American Muslims who work with Zionist institutions accountable for their complicity in state terror.
— Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 30, 2019
—Individuals who leave the United States to volunteer with Daesh and/or the Israeli Defense Forces are one in the same.
— Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 30, 2019
(Reminder: Daesh is the Arabic-language acronym for ISIS. So basically the IDF is as bad as ISIS.)
—If we’re going to counter violent extremism, let’s start with those who support Apartheid Israel.
— Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 30, 2019
—Israel is a an apartheid, racist, terrorist state and it commits war crimes as a hobby.
— Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 30, 2019
—From the river to the sea, Palestine will InshaAllah be free.
— Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 30, 2019
How dare I speak out against Apartheid Israel and for Palestine? Except that it’s my religious obligation and my safety and success are in the hands of the Most High.
— Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 30, 2019
There you have it. Now say it with me, “5, 6, 7, 8, Israel is a terrorist state…”
— Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 30, 2019
Anti-Semitism is a helluva drug.
Meanwhile, now seems like as good a time as ever to remind you what sort of company Billoo keeps:
