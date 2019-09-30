Recently, the Women’s March board dumped “civil rights lawyer” Zahra Billoo because apparently some rabid, unhinged anti-Semites are too rabid and unhinged even for them. Well, here we are nearly two weeks later and Zahra’s handling it like a champ.

Jew hating terrorist sympathizers have the craziest meltdowns https://t.co/bh0eXaMLXQ — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) September 30, 2019

No kidding. Check this out:

On the authority of Abu Sa`eed al-Khudree (may Allah be pleased with him) who said: I heard the Messenger of Allah (ﷺ) say: — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 30, 2019

”Whosoever of you sees an evil, let him change it with his hand; and if he is not able to do so, then [let him change it] with his tongue; and if he is not able to do so, then with his heart — and that is the weakest of faith.” [Muslim] — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 30, 2019

What is it that one could say about Palestine that would upset right wingers, Islamophobes, and radical Zionists all at once? — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 30, 2019

Here’s a sampling: — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 30, 2019

—Hold the American Muslims who work with Zionist institutions accountable for their complicity in state terror. — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 30, 2019

—Individuals who leave the United States to volunteer with Daesh and/or the Israeli Defense Forces are one in the same. — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 30, 2019

(Reminder: Daesh is the Arabic-language acronym for ISIS. So basically the IDF is as bad as ISIS.)

—If we’re going to counter violent extremism, let’s start with those who support Apartheid Israel. — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 30, 2019

—Israel is a an apartheid, racist, terrorist state and it commits war crimes as a hobby. — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 30, 2019

—From the river to the sea, Palestine will InshaAllah be free. — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 30, 2019

How dare I speak out against Apartheid Israel and for Palestine? Except that it’s my religious obligation and my safety and success are in the hands of the Most High. — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 30, 2019

There you have it. Now say it with me, “5, 6, 7, 8, Israel is a terrorist state…” — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 30, 2019

Anti-Semitism is a helluva drug.

I bet you're fun at parties — John Cereghin (@Pilgrimway) September 30, 2019

@Imamofpeace are exorcisms part of your work? We need one over here on aisle 3. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) September 30, 2019

ASAP.

Meanwhile, now seems like as good a time as ever to remind you what sort of company Billoo keeps:

This is the person who holds the same truth as Tliab https://t.co/rjXOHaCiDN — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) September 30, 2019

Two peas in a Jew-hating pod.