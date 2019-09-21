As Twitchy reported earlier this week, the Women’s March announced its 2019-2021 board members, and among them was Zahra Billoo, who had a long history of tweets like this one:

Um, OK. Remember that this is the Women’s March that had become so toxic with stories of anti-Semitism that even Alyssa Milano felt she had to drop out of the march until the organization got its house in order.

In any case, Billoo got bounced off the board Thursday night and wrote a lengthy thread about it. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, of course, managed to catch it and gave her full support to the women considered too problematic for the Women’s March:

#FreePalestine always sis! They won't silence us for speaking out against human rights violations. They will lie, smear our names and call us anti this and that, but we always be pro- humanity & we have the truth on our side. Stay strong @ZahraBilloo https://t.co/Q921q5JFc4 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 20, 2019

Hey look, It's Rashida Tlaib promoting and defending another obvious anti-Semite. Any chance the press will ask her about the pro-terrorist, anti-semitic, and anti-US military views of the person she is openly defending/praising here?https://t.co/2GCjsPjtfO — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 22, 2019

Imagine the coverage if a Republican member of Congress tweeted approvingly about someone who was just let go from a major political organization due to a history of racist social media posts. Especially when they are promoting a thread where that person defends those posts. https://t.co/2pRwCBUKWD — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 22, 2019

Trump joked about being able to shoot someone in the middle of 5th Avenue and not losing supporters. The same principle seems to apply to Rashida Tlaib and the press. It’s unclear that there is anything she could do that would lead to media covering her bigotry and associations. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 22, 2019

Reading her own words isn’t a smear. — tasha (@questionsin2014) September 21, 2019

“They” = teh joooooos? — Stinky T. Cat (@stinkytcat1) September 21, 2019

Did you just try to gaslight us with an all-lives matter about antisemitism..? C'mon Rep. Tlaib. We, the Jews, are tired but we're not *that* tired. pic.twitter.com/BI4tuPPmIi — Stephen Michael Tow / Zek J. Evets (@stowZJE) September 21, 2019

Is Hamas pro-humanity? — Tabitha (@Abstruse123) September 21, 2019

#FreePalestine from Hamas dictatorship ! Right on sis ! — Holger Brandt (@holgbran) September 21, 2019

Anti-Semites sporting the true colors. — Rocco Santarelli (@satirelli) September 21, 2019

No one lied about Ms Billoo’s words. She’s the only one smearing her name.

This is a really bad take, @RashidaTlaib. — Beth Ilyssa (@bethilyssa) September 21, 2019

"#FreePalestine always sis!" Your explicit and giddy call for Israel's destruction is yet another reason underscoring why we were right to deny you entry. — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) September 21, 2019

Wonder if the Women's March regrets this yet. They should. — defund detention defend humanity (@BoenderCarol) September 20, 2019

The same woman who got a "calming" feeling when thinking of the holocaust, downplays anti-semitism as "anti this and that". — hadari (@LilHadari) September 21, 2019

I have tried, and tried, and tried to give you the benefit of a doubt. You don't deserve it anymore. — Bram Stoker's (@danielsaur) September 21, 2019

