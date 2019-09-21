As Twitchy reported earlier this week, the Women’s March announced its 2019-2021 board members, and among them was Zahra Billoo, who had a long history of tweets like this one:

Um, OK. Remember that this is the Women’s March that had become so toxic with stories of anti-Semitism that even Alyssa Milano felt she had to drop out of the march until the organization got its house in order.

In any case, Billoo got bounced off the board Thursday night and wrote a lengthy thread about it. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, of course, managed to catch it and gave her full support to the women considered too problematic for the Women’s March:

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-SemitismPalestineRashida TlaibWomen's MarchZahra Billoo