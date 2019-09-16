The Women’s March is moving on. Cleaning house, if you will:
Folks should read the press release from @womensmarch. This AMAZING group of women stepped up, most of whom I worked w/ YEARS before WM. Founders have one rotating seat & Carmen is in it. Clickbait headlines ain’t it. I am too excited to be mad at trolls. https://t.co/UZYGR5gLgc pic.twitter.com/mbw5n9JKaE
— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) September 16, 2019
Bob Bland, Linda Sarsour, and Tamika Mallory are off the board. But don’t worry: They’ve been replaced with much less problematic people.
J/K! The new gals are just as bad if not worse:
So one of the new board members of the @womensmarch is a fan of Hezbollah and accused the FBI of recruiting mentally ill young people for ISIS. Honestly you can't make this shit up.
Left-wing social justice movements have a serious problem & none of them want to talk about it. pic.twitter.com/maQ5FCFqVJ
— Zak (@itzhakbendavid) September 16, 2019
One of the board members who is now replacing Sarsour/Mallory/Bland at @womensmarch is @ZahraBilloo
And — this may shock you — but she ALSO has some opinions about Israel, Palestine and Hamas pic.twitter.com/7HxJBDoztz
— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 16, 2019
Just to replace them with… antisemites. https://t.co/8OBkW7lkXq pic.twitter.com/AeMEGCZpSz
— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 16, 2019
women’s march: we’re cutting ties with antisemites
also women’s march: our new board will be just as antisemitic https://t.co/JNgiOYOPLG
— Ashley (@ashleyblair21) September 16, 2019
— neontaster (@neontaster) September 16, 2019
This is the new leader of the @womensmarch. A terror supporter, antisemite, and even worse than @lsarsour. pic.twitter.com/nGBUExqmBT
— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 16, 2019
Zahra will be joined by Samia Assed: pic.twitter.com/phu0jT2qoG
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 16, 2019
A Sarsour ally pic.twitter.com/cKNoYy8byW
— Gretchen (@Gretche03478644) September 16, 2019
Isn’t this fun?
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 16, 2019
Amazing how this stuff keeps happening.
Seriously this is beyond understanding…. https://t.co/2zQX0MDt0g
— Chaskel Bennett (@ChaskelBennett) September 16, 2019
It should be beyond understanding. Sadly, we understand the Women’s March all too well.
oof pic.twitter.com/9xQF1z4wjl
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 16, 2019
Me, a Muslim: Is it possible to promote American Muslim leaders who don't hate Jews?
The Left: Mmmmmmmmmmm NO! https://t.co/H3fhbUySWn
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 16, 2019
Hating america and jews is a feature of the womens march, not a bug https://t.co/Kkv7018ZLu
— Bob Malak (@bob_malak) September 16, 2019
The Venn Diagram of "Women's March co-chairs" with "Anti-Semitism" is just a concentric circle.
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 16, 2019
One big, ugly circle.
The left has a problem with antisemitism, and they still refuse to address or acknowledge it. https://t.co/RPz0tVSBpg
— (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 16, 2019