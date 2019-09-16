The Women’s March is moving on. Cleaning house, if you will:

Folks should read the press release from @womensmarch. This AMAZING group of women stepped up, most of whom I worked w/ YEARS before WM. Founders have one rotating seat & Carmen is in it. Clickbait headlines ain’t it. I am too excited to be mad at trolls. https://t.co/UZYGR5gLgc pic.twitter.com/mbw5n9JKaE — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) September 16, 2019

Bob Bland, Linda Sarsour, and Tamika Mallory are off the board. But don’t worry: They’ve been replaced with much less problematic people.

J/K! The new gals are just as bad if not worse:

So one of the new board members of the @womensmarch is a fan of Hezbollah and accused the FBI of recruiting mentally ill young people for ISIS. Honestly you can't make this shit up. Left-wing social justice movements have a serious problem & none of them want to talk about it. pic.twitter.com/maQ5FCFqVJ — Zak (@itzhakbendavid) September 16, 2019

One of the board members who is now replacing Sarsour/Mallory/Bland at @womensmarch is @ZahraBilloo And — this may shock you — but she ALSO has some opinions about Israel, Palestine and Hamas pic.twitter.com/7HxJBDoztz — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 16, 2019

women’s march: we’re cutting ties with antisemites also women’s march: our new board will be just as antisemitic https://t.co/JNgiOYOPLG — Ashley (@ashleyblair21) September 16, 2019

This is the new leader of the @womensmarch. A terror supporter, antisemite, and even worse than @lsarsour. pic.twitter.com/nGBUExqmBT — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 16, 2019

Zahra will be joined by Samia Assed: pic.twitter.com/phu0jT2qoG — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 16, 2019

Isn’t this fun?

Amazing how this stuff keeps happening.

Seriously this is beyond understanding…. https://t.co/2zQX0MDt0g — Chaskel Bennett (@ChaskelBennett) September 16, 2019

It should be beyond understanding. Sadly, we understand the Women’s March all too well.

Me, a Muslim: Is it possible to promote American Muslim leaders who don't hate Jews? The Left: Mmmmmmmmmmm NO! https://t.co/H3fhbUySWn — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 16, 2019

Hating america and jews is a feature of the womens march, not a bug https://t.co/Kkv7018ZLu — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) September 16, 2019

The Venn Diagram of "Women's March co-chairs" with "Anti-Semitism" is just a concentric circle. — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 16, 2019

One big, ugly circle.