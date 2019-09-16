The Women’s March is moving on. Cleaning house, if you will:

Bob Bland, Linda Sarsour, and Tamika Mallory are off the board. But don’t worry: They’ve been replaced with much less problematic people.

J/K! The new gals are just as bad if not worse:

Trending

Isn’t this fun?

Amazing how this stuff keeps happening.

It should be beyond understanding. Sadly, we understand the Women’s March all too well.

One big, ugly circle.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-Semiticanti-SemitismLinda SarsourSamia AssadTamika MalloryWomen's MarchZahra Billoo