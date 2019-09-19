And POOF, she was gone.

Zahra Billoo has been bounced from the Women’s March board over her old tweets:

Women’s March dumps Zahra Billoo just days after the emergence of dozens of her anti-Semitic tweets pic.twitter.com/dzNO8Lx34T — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 19, 2019

Weird how the media just ignored this whole episode:

One of the several new antisemitic Women's March leaders is out, Zahra Billoo. The whole news cycle happened without NYT, WaPo, Vox et al writing about her antisemitism. You'd never know what's going on if you didn't read non-lefty news sources https://t.co/0fqWfapjaQ — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 19, 2019

\https://twitter.com/Liz_Wheeler/status/1174726983097282561

ICYMI, here are a few of the tweets that go her fired:

One of the board members who is now replacing Sarsour/Mallory/Bland at @womensmarch is @ZahraBilloo And — this may shock you — but she ALSO has some opinions about Israel, Palestine and Hamas pic.twitter.com/7HxJBDoztz — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 16, 2019

Anyway, the TL;DR version of her response to getting canned is “she stands by everything she said an you’re Islamophobic if that bothers you”:

And TLDR on her rambling diatribe … she stands by everything she said and you’re Islamophobic if that bothers you pic.twitter.com/XhaxlJgWRP — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 19, 2019

Here’s her whole thread (25 tweets):

Since this is going to be in your newsfeeds in the morning – here’s a thread about me being voted off the board of @WomensMarch tonight 1/ — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 19, 2019

A few hours ago, I was voted off the @WomensMarch national board. 2/ — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 19, 2019

This followed an Islamophobic smear campaign led by the usual antagonists, who have long targeted me, my colleagues, and anyone else who dares speak out in support of Palestinian human rights and the right to self-determination. 3/ — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 19, 2019

The past 48 hours have been a spiral of bad news and smear efforts. Part of the smear campaign is motivated by opponents of the Women’s March, because the organization has traditionally challenged the status quo of power and white supremacy in our country. 4/ — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 19, 2019

However, much of the campaign is driven by people who oppose me and my work challenging the occupation of Palestine, our country's perpetuation of unjust and endless wars, and law enforcement operations targeting the American Muslim community. 5/ — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 19, 2019

The Women's March, Inc. is an organization I once held dear. 6/ — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 19, 2019

I spoke at the first #WomensMarch, spoke at regional marches every year after, spoke at the #WomensConvention, participated in national actions including the original #Kavanaugh protests, and worked to mobilize Muslim women for their efforts. 7/ — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 19, 2019

During the past few years right-wingers, from the President’s son to the Anti-Defamation League and troll armies, have targeted the Women's March, Inc. For so long, I’ve admired their resilience in speaking truth to power, in working together, and in never cowering. 8/ — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 19, 2019

Over and over again, the co-founders of Women's March, Inc., @lsarsour, @msladyjustice1, @TamikaDMallory, and @bobblanddesign, put their lives on the line, winning power for all women in all of our diversity. 9/ — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 19, 2019

The Women's March, Inc. that voted me off its board tonight is one that no longer demonstrates the strength that inspired millions of women across the country. 10/ — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 19, 2019

To see and experience its new leaders caving to right-wing pressure, and casting aside a woman of color, a Muslim woman, a long-time advocate within the organization, without the willingness to make any efforts to learn and grow, breaks my heart. 11/ — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 19, 2019

This isn’t about a lost seat, there will be many seats. The Women's March, Inc. has drawn a line in the sand, one that will exclude many with my lived experiences and critiques. It has effectively said, we will work on some women’s rights at the expense of others. 12/ — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 19, 2019

To be clear, anti-Semitism is indeed a growing and dangerous problem in our country, as is anti-Blackness, anti-immigrant sentiment, Islamophobia, ableism, sexism, and so much more. 13/ — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 19, 2019

I condemn any form of bigotry unequivocally, but I also refuse to be silent as allegations of bigotry are weaponized against the most marginalized people, those who find sanctuary and hope in the articulation of truth. 14/ — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 19, 2019

In looking at the tweets in question, I acknowledge that I wrote passionately. While I may have phrased some of my content differently today, I stand by my words. 15/ — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 19, 2019

I told the truth as my community and I have lived it, through the FBI’s targeting of my community, as I supported families who have lost loved ones because of US military actions, and as I learned from the horrific experiences of Palestinian life. 16/ — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 19, 2019

In attempting to heal and build in an expedited manner within Women's March, Inc., I offered to meet with stakeholders to address their concerns, and to work with my sisters on the new board to learn, heal, and build together. 17/ — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 19, 2019

These efforts were rejected. And in rejecting these efforts, the new Women’s March, Inc. board demonstrated that it lacks the courage to demonstrate allyship in the face of fire. 18/ — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 19, 2019

I came to Women's March, Inc. to work. My body of work has included leading @CAIRSFBA a chapter of the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights organization for over a decade, growing it now more than six fold. 19/ — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 19, 2019

I have led the team that forced Abercrombie to change its discriminatory policies, have been arrested advocating for DACA, partnered w/Jewish organizations including @jewishaction and @jvplive to protect our communities, and was one of the first lawyers to sue the President. 20/ — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 19, 2019

It is not my first time being the target of a smear campaign. The Women's March, Inc., more than any place, is where I would have expected us to be able to have courageous conversations and dive deep into relationship building work. 21/ — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 19, 2019

I am happy to have as many conversations as it takes to listen and learn and heal, but I will no longer be able to do that through Women's March, Inc. This action today demonstrates that this new leadership is unable and unwilling to be an ally during challenging times. 22/ — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 19, 2019

My beliefs drive my work and I am not seeking accolades or positions of power. These past few days have been the greatest test of that. My integrity, my truth, and my strength comes from God and a place of deep conviction.

23/ — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 19, 2019

I will continue my work as a civil rights lawyer and a faith based activist. 24/ — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 19, 2019

You will find me speaking out against settler colonialism everywhere, challenging Islamophobia and all forms of racism and bigotry, and building with Muslims and our allies in our quest to be our most authentic and liberated selves. Onward, God willing. -End — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 19, 2019

***