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Virginia Dem State Senator Says He Knows All About Rural America Because He Watched Dukes of Hazzard

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:30 PM on April 23, 2026
Twitter

During a Virginia state Senate floor debate on gerrymandering, Democrat Lamont Bagby decided to flex his deep understanding of rural America ... by explaining that he picked it all up from watching the 1980s TV classic The Dukes of Hazzard. 

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Because nothing says 'I get country folks' quite like a big-city pol citing a show about moonshiners and car chases to justify redrawing district lines that would dilute conservative voices in the Old Dominion. 

You just can’t make this level of tone-deaf arrogance up. Actually, considering what Democrats just did to half the state of Virginia, we don't have to make this up.

It actually happened. Watch:

Can you imagine if a Republican said they knew all about urban living because watch Good Times? Or The Jeffersons? Buildings would be on fire and the state senator would have been forced to resign already.

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MEEP.

He's a jacka*s. That's all that really matters here.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING HAKEEM JEFFRIES SENATE VIRGINIA

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