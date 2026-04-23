Virginia Dem State Senator Says He Knows All About Rural America Because He Watched Dukes of Hazzard

During a Virginia state Senate floor debate on gerrymandering, Democrat Lamont Bagby decided to flex his deep understanding of rural America ... by explaining that he picked it all up from watching the 1980s TV classic The Dukes of Hazzard.

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Because nothing says 'I get country folks' quite like a big-city pol citing a show about moonshiners and car chases to justify redrawing district lines that would dilute conservative voices in the Old Dominion.

You just can’t make this level of tone-deaf arrogance up. Actually, considering what Democrats just did to half the state of Virginia, we don't have to make this up.

It actually happened. Watch:

NEW: During a floor debate on gerrymandering, Virginia State Senator Lamont Bagby (D) says he knows a little bit about rural America because he watched Dukes of Hazzard. pic.twitter.com/b3BtbLn4V1 — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) April 23, 2026

Can you imagine if a Republican said they knew all about urban living because watch Good Times? Or The Jeffersons? Buildings would be on fire and the state senator would have been forced to resign already.

Well, I watched every episode of 'Good Times' - does that make me an expert on black families? — Just a 70's kid stuck in 1984 (@THEMarkEdwards1) April 23, 2026

MEEP.

The Waltons?! WTF is he 90 years old?! — LCPS Can Do Better (@LCPSDoBetter) April 23, 2026

He's a jacka*s. That's all that really matters here.

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