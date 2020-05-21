Fox News chief meteorologist Janice Dean lost both her mother- and father-in-law to COVID19. They were nursing home residents in New York.

So when she saw Ana Navarro’s take on Chris and Andrew Cuomo’s giant swab shenanigans:

For months, @CNN has carried almost 24/7 sobering Covid-news. A few minutes of friendly bantering b/w 2 brothers w/high-profile, high-stress jobs, is not supposed to be journalism. It’s called humor. It is a coping mechanism for some of us. Simple. If it offends you, don’t watch. https://t.co/BXraeuMahJ — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) May 21, 2020

She was understandably upset:

One guy faked his own quarantine. The other guy let recovering Covid patients back into nursing homes which ultimately I believe killed one or both of my in-laws. If this clown show happened on Fox, you’d be raging. Sit down, please. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 21, 2020

Dean is absolutely right, of course. But Ana Navarro is nothing if not shameless, so here’s how she responded:

1. I don’t know you, but feel great sympathy for all the families like yours, who have lost loved ones to Covid. Must be so sad. 2. If this had happened on Fox News, I would not have seen it. 3. I don’t need your permission to stand-up, speak-up or act-up. 4. Have a nice day. https://t.co/35bRM09JOx — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) May 21, 2020

Wow.

I didn’t see any disputing of my facts. That’s a win. But keep on deflecting, Karen. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 21, 2020

Ana Navarro is insufferable.

Good lord you can just hear the oozing smug self-righteousness and arrogance. https://t.co/ZwiVIFjCNV — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 21, 2020

You really can. It just pours out of Navarro.

You are about to get the MOAB of ratio and you deserve it. — TopSecretK9 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@topsecretk9) May 21, 2020

She deserves every bit of it.

You should have ignored these comments because your reply only exhibits more ignorance than your original comment did. Bravo — IndieVoter (@SNICK2007) May 21, 2020

There is no one nicer than @JaniceDean. You on the other hand are constantly attacking people. There are times to speak and times to be quiet. You evidently don’t know when to just be quiet. — Mrs. Deplorable ✝🇺🇸🦅✈️ (@NonnieBear) May 21, 2020

This is not a good look for you, toots. Trying to one up the person who has lost not one, but two family members. Jesus. — ig-zon-uh-reyt badtemper (@badtemper911) May 21, 2020

You pathetic little hag. She's lost family members and your hot take is to laugh and pretend like she was telling you you needed her permission to comment on the Cuomo segment. You're a disgraceful sellout, Ana, in more ways than one. https://t.co/ynyWh3S1XM — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) May 21, 2020

Good God, you're just awful. 🙁 — Burly Zebra 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇸 (@SaysBurlyZebra) May 21, 2020

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

***

Related:

Janice Dean fires back at Andrew and Chris Cuomo over last night’s giant swab stunt