Fox News chief meteorologist Janice Dean lost both her mother- and father-in-law to COVID19. They were nursing home residents in New York.

So when she saw Ana Navarro’s take on Chris and Andrew Cuomo’s giant swab shenanigans:

She was understandably upset:

Dean is absolutely right, of course. But Ana Navarro is nothing if not shameless, so here’s how she responded:

Wow.

Ana Navarro is insufferable.

You really can. It just pours out of Navarro.

She deserves every bit of it.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

