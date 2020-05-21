Ana Navarro, unless we’re missing someone, is the first CNN personality we’ve seen defending Chris Cuomo over his awful interviews with his brother, the governor of New York.

Now, we get that you need to defend the flag and all, but this? This is garbage. There is no excuse for the “humor” last night:

For months, @CNN has carried almost 24/7 sobering Covid-news. A few minutes of friendly bantering b/w 2 brothers w/high-profile, high-stress jobs, is not supposed to be journalism. It’s called humor. It is a coping mechanism for some of us. Simple. If it offends you, don’t watch. https://t.co/BXraeuMahJ — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) May 21, 2020

But we expect nothing less from Ana:

Oh, and tell us more about Chirs’ “high-stress” job:

Chris doesn't have a high-stress job — just a highly-paid one because of his last name. https://t.co/cMsHv3Tc23 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 21, 2020

Because talking for one hour a day on the television is not “high-stress”:

The people who work in the nursing homes devastated by coronavirus have high-stress jobs. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 21, 2020

And the outrage over last night’s interview is because this has been going on for weeks and it allows Gov. Cuomo to avoid answering tough questions on the network:

Not the point. And you know it. Chris avoided asking his brother ANY difficult questions. This was a PR stunt, not journalism. https://t.co/c100aN8T06 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) May 21, 2020

Does Ana not blame Gov. Cuomo for any of this?

Over 15,000 people are dead in New York City, largely because of unsterilized subway cars and nursing homes which the governor or authorized for COVID patients. https://t.co/tEGmNU53N6 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 21, 2020

We’ll keep this in mind the next time CNN loses it at Trump for making a joke:

When Trump cracks a joke in a briefing, you lose your mind and say he isn't taking this seriously, so this lame excuse isn't going to work. https://t.co/kmfAmJluZf — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 21, 2020

Note: We’re still waiting for anyone at CNN to comment on Chris breaking quarantine and repeatedly lying about it:

Probably not so much humor that bugs people but more that one Cuomo brother broke quarantine while infected w.COVID & the other forced nursing homes to take COVID-positive individuals & now NY has most nursing home deaths in the nation and the MSM hasn’t held EITHER accountable. https://t.co/B6Rf1q40za — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) May 21, 2020

