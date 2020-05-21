Fox News’ Janice Dean, who lost both her in-laws to COVID-19 in a New York nursing home/assisted living facility, fired back at the Mario Bros, after last night’s interview that saw younger brother Chris joke that older brother Andrew had a big nose, hence the giant swab:

Awww. @NYGovCuomo is auditioning for a new comedy show with @ChrisCuomo on @CNN. Of course the Gov didn’t address the thousands of deaths from COVID-19 in nursing homes in New York. (Roughly 20 percent of all deaths in our state). Enjoy the giant swab! https://t.co/U5Yl487oUm — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 21, 2020

This was never funny, but last night was just so disgusting and out of taste:

I’m not sure I’m going to ever be able to buy a crib or baby clothes for my first child in a store, Most of my friends are jobless, petrified and dealing w depression & @JaniceDean lost both her mother and father in law to covid within a week of each other. This is HILARIOUS guys https://t.co/f0A5XcQauk — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 21, 2020

And as we told you last night, it was even worse when Gov. Cuomo responded on Twitter:

It’s well known that I have a tiny, button nose. Please stick to the facts on your show, little brother. https://t.co/K0PEF78Vd8 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 21, 2020

We’re still waiting for a question on the nursing home deaths, Chris:

I agree with you that he should've asked you about the nursing homes. Maybe next time. https://t.co/yVgrdSOkIh — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) May 21, 2020

And Chris can cover for his brother all he wants, but this story won’t go away. NBC’s Maria Shriver wants in:

I’m so sorry @JaniceDean. I agree with you, this is a huge story about our nursing homes. Would love to work on it with you. https://t.co/yqqlrmoqjI — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) May 20, 2020

And as for CNN, it’s time for them to put an end to this Cuomo vs. Cuomo banter.

