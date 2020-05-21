Fox News’ Janice Dean, who lost both her in-laws to COVID-19 in a New York nursing home/assisted living facility, fired back at the Mario Bros, after last night’s interview that saw younger brother Chris joke that older brother Andrew had a big nose, hence the giant swab:

This was never funny, but last night was just so disgusting and out of taste:

Trending

And as we told you last night, it was even worse when Gov. Cuomo responded on Twitter:

We’re still waiting for a question on the nursing home deaths, Chris:

And Chris can cover for his brother all he wants, but this story won’t go away. NBC’s Maria Shriver wants in:

And as for CNN, it’s time for them to put an end to this Cuomo vs. Cuomo banter.

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew Cuomochris cuomo