Look, all we know is that this is clip that CNN’s Chris Cuomo decided to tweet from his account Wednesday night in another softball interview with his Grandma-killing older brother who apparently was capable of inhaling a nurse’s finger while she was testing him for COVID-19.

The live broadcast of Cuomo emerging from the crypt was embarrassing, but this is just flat-out stupid and makes everyone in the journalism profession look bad.

It’s well known that I have a tiny, button nose. Please stick to the facts on your show, little brother. https://t.co/K0PEF78Vd8 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 21, 2020

How could anyone not love you two… I’m so 💀 right now.. lmao — Janice Alston (@mom_n_sons) May 21, 2020

Well one got his family sick and the other led to thousands of deaths out of their own negligence. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) May 21, 2020

90k dead isn’t funny lady — Me (@marathonman2019) May 21, 2020

The love Gov had caused more deaths in nursing homes than any other place on earth with his executive order forcing covid + patients back into vulnerable nursing homes. But LOL giant swab, right? — Eric C – 19 (@TrumpWitchHunt) May 21, 2020

Could you ask about nursing homes while you’re praising your brother — Mitchell (@Mitchievous13) May 21, 2020

Nothing about the nursing homes at all? — killenw (@KilleNeil) May 21, 2020

Gov. Grandma Killer — Jason W. (@j4539w) May 21, 2020

Your entire family is rotten. https://t.co/8BLckQXLGc — neontaster (@neontaster) May 21, 2020

Tweedledee and Tweedledumb. — Stella Maris🌷⛪🇺🇸 (@MaryStellaMaris) May 21, 2020

Disgusting. These two. One broke quarantine and infected wife and kid. Other literally killed elderly and knew he was killing them. — Me (@marathonman2019) May 21, 2020

This guy is using his show to campaign for his brother — TYPE O NEGATIVE (@Avatar__Country) May 21, 2020

Ask your bro why he sent COVID positive elderly back to their nursing homes. — 🦇BatLivesMatter🦇 (@az_swole) May 21, 2020

This just proves @ChrisCuomo and @NYGovCuomo are not serious about the coronavirus as @CNN falsely claims. The Cuomo's are doing it for entertainment and hoping to boost the low rated show. Sadly the nursing home residents Andrew Cuomo exposed are still dead. https://t.co/l5MvlWpkWn — RoadMN (@RoadMN) May 21, 2020

Here’s CNN’s KFile with some facts:

Bill de Blasio closed the NYC schools on March 15; Cuomo issued a stay-at-home order on March 22. 21,800 people died in the New York metro area by May 3. Fewer than 4,300 would have died if control measures had been put in place just a week earlier.https://t.co/uwsv9xHmOQ — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) May 21, 2020

Maybe you can ask your colleague @ChrisCuomo to ask his brother about that when he's not busy playing with a giant Q-tip prophttps://t.co/9T7cXmnIii — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) May 21, 2020

