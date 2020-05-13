As Twitchy told you earlier, Brian Stelter’s CNN co-hall monitor Oliver Darcy got all righteously indignant over Fox News’ Bret Baier allowing Mollie Hemingway to appear on an opinion panel on yesterday’s “Special Report”:

How can @BretBaier be hosting a supposed "straight-news" show while allowing @MZHemingway to appear on the program and push this "OBAMAGATE" stuff unchallenged with no opposing point of view? — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 12, 2020

We’re not sure how Darcy managed to tweet that with a straight face given who CNN has tapped as an expert for their upcoming “Coronavirus: Facts and Fears” town hall: Greta Thunberg.

Actually, maybe he was able to type it with a straight face because he’s actually managed to convince himself that there’s absolutely nothing wrong with holding Greta Thunberg up as an expert on anything:

CNN is featuring Greta Thunberg on an "expert panel on covid-19," so maybe CNN should sit this one out https://t.co/5l48X3OzXV — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 13, 2020

she is donating $100,000 (money she was awarded) to help kids affected by coronavirus! it's not like she's being brought on as a medical expert https://t.co/85YoXVcaur — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 13, 2020

She's not an expert on anything. Bill Gates is donating millions to develop a vaccine, and he actually knows things about vaccines. If signing checks gets you on CNN as an "expert," I feel like you're watering down expertise rather substantially. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 13, 2020

And Bill Gates has been on many times. Thunberg is trying to do a good thing by donating time/money to help kids impacted by coronavirus. Not sure why it's so terrible to highlight that work! — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 13, 2020

Dude, I didn't bill this townhall this way. CNN did. pic.twitter.com/ZzKeS7iqno — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 13, 2020

yeah she's one of the special guests? what am I missing? — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 13, 2020

Well, for starters, Oliver, you appear to be missing that little voice in your head that’s screaming “THIS IS WHY NO ONE TAKES YOU SERIOUSLY!” at you.

It's called integrity. — northcliqueboy (@chadwhitfield5) May 13, 2020

Credibility. — Darby ✝ McGraw (@McgrawDarcy) May 13, 2020

A lot, apparently. — K. Slate (@SlateKensington) May 13, 2020

A whole lot.

Special guests: former CDC director, former HHS director, doctor, child. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 13, 2020

Eeew he's really just turning into Stelter with this coy act. https://t.co/G09pIqjUJQ — neontaster (@neontaster) May 13, 2020