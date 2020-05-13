CNN’s Oliver Darcy called out Fox News’ Bret Baier for having Mollie Hemingway on his “straight-news” program last night to talk about #Obamagate:

How can @BretBaier be hosting a supposed "straight-news" show while allowing @MZHemingway to appear on the program and push this "OBAMAGATE" stuff unchallenged with no opposing point of view? — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 12, 2020

And then got dropped on his head. Here’s Meghan McCain comparing him to a “child having a tantrum”

It’s always bizarre to me when ONE conservative woman ends up on a mainstream panel – people like you in the media go apeshit. You can have 16 radical progressive conspiracy theorist but ONE conservative woman everywhere and you run around screaming like a child having a tantrum. https://t.co/AOKA2qLbv5 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 13, 2020

Do we need to remind Oliver about Michael Avenatti?

Or how about James Clapper or Andrew McCabe?

CNN turned its airwaves over to James Clapper (lied to Congress), Andrew McCabe (lied under oath to federal agents), and Michael Avenatti (federal inmate 86743-054) to peddle lies about collusion hoaxery, so you might want to sit this one out. https://t.co/0ZdKfzp1kr — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 13, 2020

Maybe he doesn’t watch CNN:

You guys literally stopped having people like me on the air on CNN to stop an opposing view. Do you watch your own network? https://t.co/NeTvLoClEA — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) May 13, 2020

And don’t even get us started with all the Chris Cuomo BS:

Does Oliver Darcy watch his own network? pic.twitter.com/jURiUoUJrT — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 13, 2020

And as we just told you, CNN is going with Greta Thunberg as an expert so maybe he should just STFU now?

Former acting CDC director Richard Besser, former HHS secretary Kathleen Sebelius and activist Greta Thunberg join @AndersonCooper & @DrSanjayGupta for a live #CNNTownHall. Coronavirus – Facts and Fears, Thursday at 8 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/I4FrXgwaL6 — CNN (@CNN) May 13, 2020

