CNN’s Oliver Darcy called out Fox News’ Bret Baier for having Mollie Hemingway on his “straight-news” program last night to talk about #Obamagate:

And then got dropped on his head. Here’s Meghan McCain comparing him to a “child having a tantrum”

Do we need to remind Oliver about Michael Avenatti?

Trending

Or how about James Clapper or Andrew McCabe?

Maybe he doesn’t watch CNN:

And don’t even get us started with all the Chris Cuomo BS:

And as we just told you, CNN is going with Greta Thunberg as an expert so maybe he should just STFU now?

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNOliver Darcy