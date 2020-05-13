In the last few weeks, CNN has been quick to give a voice to anyone willing to slam President Trump by alleging that he’s not trusting the doctors and scientists when it comes to dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak. CNN has apparently decided to show Trump how it’s done (beverage warning):

CNN promoting teenage activist Greta Thunberg as an expert panelist for its next “Coronavirus: Facts and Fears” town hall. — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 13, 2020

Seriously? Yep, seriously:

Greta is now a coronavirus expert https://t.co/JNsSUDEirt — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 13, 2020

THIS. Is CNN.

wait – I thought @brianstelter and the media were whining when Trump didn't listen to the medical professionals? — bigal64 (@bigal64) May 13, 2020

and the left gets upset when we don't trust their anointed "experts" — Pierre COVID Covfefe (@Pierre_Covfefe) May 13, 2020

Democrats must have a different definition of “experts.”

Nothing screams 'We're covering the coronavirus nonstop for your health and not ratings' like having Greta on your town hall panel. https://t.co/NVtNmOzMBO — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) May 13, 2020

This has to be a joke, right? Why would CNN have a teenager on an expert panel discussing the Coronavirus? https://t.co/afKrdLHRFW pic.twitter.com/ptTyXPB4WH — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) May 13, 2020

CNN should change the name of their entire network to “this has to be a joke, right?”

Let me guess: it will have something to do with Global Warming. https://t.co/lKtqTLpDkc — Jeff B, fightin' the COVID one bootleg at a time (@EsotericCD) May 13, 2020

Excellent guess.

They also had Robert de Niro on to give his opinion on the president's mental health. But tell me more about "straight news." https://t.co/ryvBY0nC4K — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 13, 2020

So, that makes two scientific subjects about which she is definitely not a qualified expert but receives a platform to discuss. Amazing. https://t.co/78MDuITnVw — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) May 13, 2020

Moronic. She's a child. https://t.co/w69Ap1PW9U — The deadly river Neva (@pipandbaby) May 13, 2020

There are so many people today who "love science" but have absolutely no idea what it is. https://t.co/yzksaRM5RC — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) May 13, 2020

It should be renamed 'Fear Mongering for the Kids-By the Kids' — Deb– I'm Shadow What?? (@debster7301) May 13, 2020

Can’t wait for @jaketapper to invite Communist China on stage as the hero of the pandemic, blame @DLoesch for the Wuhan coronavirus, and then incite a violent riot against her. This is CNN. https://t.co/S4GwYWG5wp — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 13, 2020

We’d laugh if we didn’t think that was entirely possible.