Yesterday, CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang promised that she had “a lot of questions” to ask Donald Trump at today’s COVID19 press briefing:

Here’s what she apparently had in mind:

Trending

How dare he?!

Why is he saying it to her specifically? Because she, specifically, asked him the question.

Clearly the fact that Donald Trump is annoyed with Weijia Jiang has everything to do with the fact that she’s Chinese-American and nothing to do with her attempt to pull a Jim Acosta.

To be fair, we don’t have conclusive proof that she lied about the now-infamous alleged “Kung Flu” incident … but almost two months after it supposedly happened, she has yet to reveal which “White House official” racially wounded her.

***

Related:

Weijia ‘Kung Flu’ Jiang upset that President Trump called Asian American community ‘they’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChinachinesecoronavirusCOVID19Donald TrumpracismracistWeijia Jiang