You might remember CBS White House Correspondent Weijia Jiang — she’s the one who tweeted how upset she was that a White House official called the coronavirus the “kung flu” when speaking to her. As far as we know, she still hasn’t named this White House official, but the tweet made it to the White House briefing room, where PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor asked President Trump if he knew anything about it or what he had to say about it.

We’re not even sure what she’s complaining about here: Our best guess is that President Trump tweeted about Asian Americans and yet referred to the Asian American community as “they” and presumably the coronavirus task force as “us.” This is as stupid as when they called John McCain a racist for referring to Barack Obama during a debate as “that one.”

Oh no, the president is “othering” Asian Americans by calling for their protection.

