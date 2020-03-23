You might remember CBS White House Correspondent Weijia Jiang — she’s the one who tweeted how upset she was that a White House official called the coronavirus the “kung flu” when speaking to her. As far as we know, she still hasn’t named this White House official, but the tweet made it to the White House briefing room, where PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor asked President Trump if he knew anything about it or what he had to say about it.

We’re not even sure what she’s complaining about here: Our best guess is that President Trump tweeted about Asian Americans and yet referred to the Asian American community as “they” and presumably the coronavirus task force as “us.” This is as stupid as when they called John McCain a racist for referring to Barack Obama during a debate as “that one.”

Trump: Asian *Americans* need protection. Also Trump: “They” are working with “us”. pic.twitter.com/BrN6yfTkCu — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) March 23, 2020

WOW THATS a stretch — Erin (@AgSweety05) March 23, 2020

I had to read it several times to see what the issue was. Not sure how else it could have been said. It is a big stretch. You have to be looking for it real hard. — Beatrix Kiddo (@Beatrix1313) March 23, 2020

You're not a serious person. — nortouQ (@nortouQ) March 23, 2020

"'We' are all Americans, working together and helping each other" is what an actual President would have said. — Karen Hallion (@Khallion) March 23, 2020

Even if he said that, you lot would still twist his words — The Duke of Ekpoma (@dayvid_d_taylor) March 23, 2020

Stop being picky. I don't think his words nor intentions bad at all, let alone "racist." He, as a non Asian American, describing Asian Americans, so it's natural that he uses the word "they" & "we."

However, the last "We" clearly includes Asian Americans. That's the message. — ケネディ日砂恵 (Hisae Kennedy) (@ImWithMeMyself) March 23, 2020

I'm sorry this happened to you — Keith W Dragon (@KeithWDragon) March 23, 2020

Get well soon. — Francois Aube (@Francois_Aube) March 23, 2020

This is like the di Vinci code if the Dan Brown was both unsuccessful and stupid — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) March 23, 2020

This is the most Karen thing a non-Karen has ever said. Congrats. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 24, 2020

Good grief. — Jen A-#StayAtHome#FlattenTheCurve 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JenATweeter) March 23, 2020

He’s talking about his administration. Cry more. — BC from M-Town (@BeeJaySee) March 23, 2020

Is race baiting your new schtick or has that always been the case? — Cranky "Stay off my lawn" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) March 23, 2020

You will never be satisfied.

But you aren't every Asian American.

Thank God — PAULIBABBA (@PAULIBABBA) March 23, 2020

Yes, one typically says ‘they’ when referring to a group. Thank you, hack. — Mike (@m_anto04) March 23, 2020

Pronouns: what are they? — Jay (@OneFineJay) March 23, 2020

You take the bait every single time. — JJ Quintana (@JJQuintana7) March 23, 2020

I'm Asian and have zero issues with his tweet. Not all of us look for racism at every turn. — QueenKryptx 🇺🇸 👑 (@QueenKryptX) March 23, 2020

The world is not out to get you. — Paul Hurst (@pnhurst) March 23, 2020

Could you try doing something constructive for a change? — Brian Knotts (@brianknotts) March 23, 2020

Get a grip. — Raza Mobin (@razamobin) March 23, 2020

Thank you for highlighting some words. — BrainTweez (@BrainTweez) March 24, 2020

Oh no, the president is “othering” Asian Americans by calling for their protection.

Who said "kung flu"? — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) March 23, 2020

