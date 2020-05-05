Hot scoop from CNNâ€™s Manu Raju on GOP Rep. John Ratcliffe. Hope youâ€™re ready for it.

â€¦

Donâ€™t say we didnâ€™t warn you:

John Ratcliffe leaves Hart and walks to the closed hearing, not wearing a mask. â€” Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 5, 2020

Can you believe it?Â Great work, Manu!

wow that's pulitzer prize reporting right thereâ€¦.lol â€” Buffalo Bill (@Buffalo_Bill33) May 5, 2020

Actually, given whoâ€™s been getting Pulitzer Prizes, weâ€™d say thatâ€™s accurate.

Liberal hack â€” QuizzicalRepub (@QuizzicalRepub) May 5, 2020

Thanks Karen. â€” Tom Hart (@Go_CartMotzart) May 5, 2020

Solid work Karen pic.twitter.com/XAAV9mwXVk â€” Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) May 5, 2020

Rock-solid.

He probably was listening to this gas bag https://t.co/ync4JAV3Af â€” Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) May 5, 2020

Ah, yes. Who could forget this oldie but goodie?

Stop wearing face masks. #coronavirus â€” Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 4, 2020

Meanwhile:

Weird. Has Manu asked any Dems about their past statements on Blasey Ford and why they believe Joe Biden now? â€” Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 5, 2020

Weâ€™ll keep you posted.