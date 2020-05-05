Hot scoop from CNNâ€™s Manu Raju on GOP Rep. John Ratcliffe. Hope youâ€™re ready for it.

â€¦

Donâ€™t say we didnâ€™t warn you:

Can you believe it?Â Great work, Manu!

Trending

Actually, given whoâ€™s been getting Pulitzer Prizes, weâ€™d say thatâ€™s accurate.

Rock-solid.

Ah, yes. Who could forget this oldie but goodie?

Meanwhile:

Weâ€™ll keep you posted.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNcoronavirusCOVID19Eric Swalwelljohn ratcliffeManu RajuMask