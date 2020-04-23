Our government is in charge of COVID19 policy.

Keep that in mind as you scroll through this thread from Caleb Hull:

Trending

Weird, considering how frequently and easily Nadler’s mask usually slips off.

Anyway, this does not inspire confidence in our alleged congressional leadership.

Accurate.

Well, at least there’s one notable exception:

To be fair, “right now” is key:

***

Update:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Caleb HullcongresscoronavirusCOVID19masks