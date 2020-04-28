Joe Biden’s joint town hall with Hillary Clinton is over … and Tara Reade was not a fan:

NEW: Tara Reade blasts Hillary Clinton after Biden endorsement She's 'enabling a sexual predator'https://t.co/R4ODF6Dkng — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 28, 2020

Hard to blame Reade for being upset:

“I voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. I voted for her in the primary. I’m a lifelong Democrat. But yet, what I see now is someone enabling a sexual predator and it was my former boss, Joe Biden, who raped me,” Reade told Fox News. “Hillary Clinton has a history of enabling powerful men to cover up their sexual predatory behaviors and their inappropriate sexual misconduct. We don’t need that for this country. We don’t need that for our new generation coming up that wants institutional rape culture to change.” She added: “I will not be smeared, dismissed or ignored. I stand in truth and I will keep speaking out.”

At this time, we don’t know for sure that Biden is guilty of what Reade has accused him of, though the case against him is becoming more compelling, to say the least. But we absolutely believe that Hillary Clinton would enable a sexual predator, because she’s done it before.

