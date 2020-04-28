Finally! The Joe Biden virtual town hall event with special guest star Hillary Clinton is underway!
Let’s see how it’s going so far:
Lively. pic.twitter.com/VkEuW4qZtR
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) April 28, 2020
So, pretty much what we expected, then.
Malfunction! https://t.co/RCFZ5XN035
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 28, 2020
23 seconds I’ll never get back. https://t.co/n7PXaYgbFh
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) April 28, 2020
Good Lord
— Veegersbeeper (@Veegerbeeper) April 28, 2020
I'm watching it now and it looks like he's falling asleep.
— Derek Taber (@DerekTaber1) April 28, 2020
Probably because he is. Where’s Jill to prop him up?
A lot happening in this livestream. pic.twitter.com/WxfSiuDq6A
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) April 28, 2020
Quite a show.
Is he.. is he awake? https://t.co/Lxt7LXeTG4
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 28, 2020
We’re honestly not convinced that he is:
Someone please wake up the Vice President pic.twitter.com/hHp3e1PAxj
— Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) April 28, 2020
Seriously, look at him:
JUST IN: Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden during a virtual event on the impact of the coronavirus on women: “I am thrilled to be part of your campaign — to not only endorse you but to help highlight a lot of the issues that are at stake.” https://t.co/zVSgI5Om7a pic.twitter.com/U41RVIy1d4
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 28, 2020
We’re uncomfortable. Is anyone else uncomfortable?
Biden tells Clinton that "when we die 'Scranton' will be written on our hearts."
— Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) April 28, 2020
Uhhh …
Actually Hillary never leaves a trace https://t.co/DnMEZBVoBZ
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 28, 2020
Snort.
Trump’s going to be president forever, isn’t he?
— 🦠 Crippling Coronavirus 🦠 (@capable_cripple) April 28, 2020
At this rate, don’t be surprised.