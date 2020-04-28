Y’all ready for Joe Biden’s virtual town hall today? He’s got a very special guest lined up … and you’re gonna love her.

Ladies and gentlemen, Hillary Clinton!

So excited.

So yeah, don’t count on her to weigh in on the Tara Reade allegations, but maybe she can at least explain what the hell “economic intercourse” is.

Parting advice for Joe:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

Update:

Update:

Well, naturally. She has lots of experience in this arena.

