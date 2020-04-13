Gird your loins, America. It’s happening:
I'm speaking now about our nation's economic response to COVID — and I'll have a special guest with me. Tune in: https://t.co/VTJPX6da0v
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 13, 2020
And that special guest is … drumroll, please …
We must come together to defeat the most dangerous president in modern history. I'm joining @JoeBiden's livestream with a special announcement. https://t.co/AC3zh3ChX3
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 13, 2020
Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.
Bernie and Biden together at last…. pic.twitter.com/N8D1ULRE6d
— Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) April 13, 2020
Does this mean what we think it means?
You bet it does:
NEWS: Bernie Sanders formally endorses Joe Biden: "Today I am asking all Americans … to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy."
— Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) April 13, 2020
Biden felt that one, man pic.twitter.com/ZZIPx9Pz2A
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) April 13, 2020
Biden on endorsement from Sanders: "I want to thank you for that. It's a big deal."
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) April 13, 2020
Oh man.
Aha hahahahahahaha https://t.co/awB2AZfW1e
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 13, 2020
Surprise! pic.twitter.com/VOkFoZmKmP
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 13, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the Bernie Brothers and Sisters of America.
AOC left hanging.
I keep tell you people she's not very smart. https://t.co/HZqTNqmoqu
— Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) April 13, 2020
Ocasio-Cortez: "I have demands and Biden needs to make uncomfortable concessions if he wants my endorsement."
Bernie: "LEEEEEEEEEEEEEEERRRRRRRRRRROOOOYYYYY…"
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 13, 2020
bernie bros gonna burn down twitter https://t.co/QTSvHC2baK
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) April 13, 2020
And don’t even get the Democratic Socialists of America started.
We are not endorsing @JoeBiden.
— DSA 🌹 (@DemSocialists) April 12, 2020
Guess this means Bernie definitely won’t be bringing up the allegations against Joe Biden now, huh? How generous.
