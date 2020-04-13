Briahna Joy Gray, national press secretary for the now-dead-in-the-water Bernie Sanders campaign, no doubt thought she was making the Sanders campaign look pretty damn good when she tweeted this yesterday:

Um, congratulations?

Is this supposed to make Briahna — and Bernie Sanders — look good?

With experts like Briahna Joy Gray on his team, is it any wonder Bernie Sanders went down in flames?

Anyone have any marshmallows handy?

