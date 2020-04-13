Briahna Joy Gray, national press secretary for the now-dead-in-the-water Bernie Sanders campaign, no doubt thought she was making the Sanders campaign look pretty damn good when she tweeted this yesterday:

Issues Bernie (generously) never raised about Biden: ✅Credible sexual assault allegations

✅A pattern of unwanted touching

✅Burisma

✅Lying abt civil rights record Issues which are relevant to Biden’s electability argument — (his only real appeal): See ✅s above. https://t.co/IFQZPMShtk — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) April 12, 2020

Um, congratulations?

You were Bernie’s national press secretary. Why didn’t you bring these issues up when you were in front of the press? — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) April 12, 2020

Bernie’s National Press Secretary admitting Bernie sold out women who were possibly victims of sexual assault in order to be nice to Biden. But hey, he looks out for the marginalized! https://t.co/BDf75pQQiM — HouseRepEEE (@EEElverhoy) April 13, 2020

Is this supposed to make Briahna — and Bernie Sanders — look good?

I'm not sure it was generous. More like a critical failing. 💔 — Pandas 🐼 for Bernie2020 🔥🚫 (@glowingcanary) April 12, 2020

I don't mean to be critical of the Sanders campaign, but I personally think things would've gone very differently if these issues were brought to light more, and if Bernie stopped calling an alleged rapist a 'good guy' and 'his friend.' He really shot himself in the foot imo. — Uncle Joe's Hairy Legs 🌹 (@jrhager84) April 12, 2020

With experts like Briahna Joy Gray on his team, is it any wonder Bernie Sanders went down in flames?

I love to see someone just totally set their career on fire. — McDillit (@McDillit) April 12, 2020

Anyone have any marshmallows handy?

