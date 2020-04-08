Well, at least Bernie Sanders’ long-overdue decision to drop out of the 2020 Democratic presidential race won’t be a total loss for his staffers.
Take his national press secretary Briahna Joy Gray, for example. She’s managed to find the silver lining in Bernie’s failure:
On the plus side, I can drop the “Democratic” from my tweets about why Socialism is good. 😉
— Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) April 8, 2020
Sweet!
oh wow we were all fooled. https://t.co/O9vHS7XxLi
— 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) April 8, 2020
We totally were.
Sweetie you were never fooling anyone. https://t.co/y7hXSdfZLt
— Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) April 8, 2020
Won't make a difference. No one was buying it anyway. https://t.co/FLrfAS2yn1
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) April 8, 2020
We all knew you were an authoritarian at heart, dear.
— Stay-at-Home Jedi (@JediCounselor) April 8, 2020
I like how you think you fooled people before this.
PROTIP: We always knew you were just straight up socialists. https://t.co/pljgOHUrCD
— RBe (@RBPundit) April 8, 2020
It was pretty obvious from the get-go.
Gee, I wonder why they didn't flock to your guy. A goddamn mystery. https://t.co/nPE065175g
— neontaster (@neontaster) April 8, 2020
Biden winning over this lot may not help Biden as much as he thinks. pic.twitter.com/QyWm59mBB2
— Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) April 8, 2020
***
