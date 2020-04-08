Well, at least Bernie Sanders’ long-overdue decision to drop out of the 2020 Democratic presidential race won’t be a total loss for his staffers.

Take his national press secretary Briahna Joy Gray, for example. She’s managed to find the silver lining in Bernie’s failure:

On the plus side, I can drop the “Democratic” from my tweets about why Socialism is good. 😉 — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) April 8, 2020

Sweet!

oh wow we were all fooled. https://t.co/O9vHS7XxLi — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) April 8, 2020

We totally were.

Sweetie you were never fooling anyone. https://t.co/y7hXSdfZLt — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) April 8, 2020

Won't make a difference. No one was buying it anyway. https://t.co/FLrfAS2yn1 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) April 8, 2020

We all knew you were an authoritarian at heart, dear. — Stay-at-Home Jedi (@JediCounselor) April 8, 2020

I like how you think you fooled people before this. PROTIP: We always knew you were just straight up socialists. https://t.co/pljgOHUrCD — RBe (@RBPundit) April 8, 2020

It was pretty obvious from the get-go.

Gee, I wonder why they didn't flock to your guy. A goddamn mystery. https://t.co/nPE065175g — neontaster (@neontaster) April 8, 2020

Biden winning over this lot may not help Biden as much as he thinks. pic.twitter.com/QyWm59mBB2 — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) April 8, 2020

