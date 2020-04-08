Well, at least Bernie Sanders’ long-overdue decision to drop out of the 2020 Democratic presidential race won’t be a total loss for his staffers.

Take his national press secretary Briahna Joy Gray, for example. She’s managed to find the silver lining in Bernie’s failure:

Sweet!

We totally were.

Trending

It was pretty obvious from the get-go.

***

Related:

Bernie Sanders’ national press secretary tweets that 500 million Americans go bankrupt from medical debt every year

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersBriahna Joy Graydemocratic socialismsocialism