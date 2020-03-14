We’re relieved to see that Briahna Joy Gray received only 800 or so likes for her original tweet claiming that 500 million Americans go bankrupt from medical debt every year.

It's great that everyone is coming together around this crisis. But people are in crisis everyday. 500 mil Americans go bankrupt from medical debt every year. 68 mil are un or underinsured. We've been in a state of emergency. We need a president who acts like it. #Bernie2020 — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) March 14, 2020

Just another “trivial math mistake” that people will jump on because they’re racist.

500k.* — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) March 15, 2020

Bernie math — Lance (@hasallthetools) March 14, 2020

There are 500 mil people in the U.S.? 🧐 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) March 14, 2020

There are only 330 million Americans. But nobody mistook Bernie supporters for being good at details… — 𝕬𝖊𝖗𝖎𝖐 𝖁𝖔𝖓 (@aerikvon) March 14, 2020

Numbers are so much more pliable than I remember from school. — pAniC is dEstructive (@billpresson) March 14, 2020

This is far worse than I thought, and I thank you for bringing this to everyone attention: Bernies people really are dumber than a box of hammers. — Kimmy Jong (@thesmugglerdav1) March 14, 2020

There aren't even 350 million Americans, let alone 500 million. Bernie math 🤦🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/66Mv02bB7M — Kacey325 (@Kacey325) March 15, 2020

Your math makes perfect sense considering who you work for. pic.twitter.com/i8iaisaSD7 — Captalist pig and 🎼LOOOOOVING🎼 it (@DezImpeach) March 14, 2020

Math is hard. pic.twitter.com/KLmi4tkdy4 — Ozark Finesse Guy Redux (@DTReeves2) March 14, 2020

500 million? Did you learn math at the New York Times? — Peasant H (@c_gt1982) March 14, 2020

First the left can't divide 50 billion by 320 million. Now they are claiming an extra 180 million people live in the country pic.twitter.com/smvO4WoOBa — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) March 15, 2020

The math capabilities of the Sanders campaign are amazing. No wonder they don’t care that socialism/communism doesn’t work. — Zeus (@cypherhalo) March 14, 2020

You are using old data from 2016. It's actually *985 million* Americans going bankrupt every 5 WEEKS and twice on Sundays, but your point stands! — Shane Styles (@shaner5000) March 14, 2020

I'm not sure that I agree with ya 100% on your math work there, Briahna Joy. — Take precautions against the Wuhan virus (@jtLOL) March 14, 2020

You have a tendency to make a lot of mistakes. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 14, 2020

Numbers aren’t really a thing for #Bernie2020 supporters. Whether it’s cost of programs or number of people affected, they just pull stuff out of their asses. — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) March 14, 2020

Not to mention the 150 million people killed by guns since 2007 pic.twitter.com/ZFcwMS2Ian — John Blackout (@ReigningBrain) March 14, 2020

Half of those are killed by gun violence too according to Biden. If we just did some quantitative easing and took 500M from mini Mike, then we could give each of them 1 million dollars each and they could pay off their debt — Davidson 🇺🇸 (@SorryNotaBot) March 15, 2020

If only Bloomberg had given every American a million $$🙄 The Left Needs a CALCULATOR — Charlene (@ccastlex23) March 15, 2020

Incredible numbers — Dream Hoarder (@WokeDon) March 14, 2020

It's 500 million Americans if you include the bots who say they are bankrupt from medical debt. — Caine 🏳️‍🌈 (@CainWithAnE) March 14, 2020

We almost hate dunking on her for getting the number wrong, but then again, Twitter does have a delete button.

Related: