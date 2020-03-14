We’re relieved to see that Briahna Joy Gray received only 800 or so likes for her original tweet claiming that 500 million Americans go bankrupt from medical debt every year.

Just another “trivial math mistake” that people will jump on because they’re racist.

We almost hate dunking on her for getting the number wrong, but then again, Twitter does have a delete button.

