HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA:

Did Joe Biden pay them to tweet this?

Not getting the endorsement from @DemSocialists is actually an asset for Biden. And that's coming from ME- the analyst that argues @JoeBiden is best positioned by choosing Abrams or Harris as a running mate. Why? BC DSA's strategic ineptness makes them a liability to anyone https://t.co/tazFbqptIz — Rachel "The Doc" Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) April 12, 2020

He couldn’t have asked for better news, actually:

HEADLINE: Socialists not endorsing @JoeBiden. This helps Biden, not hurt him. https://t.co/MNsNvslP0c — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) April 12, 2020

We do endorse everyone mocking the DSA, however:

Please put the toys back in the pram and then go stand in the corner. https://t.co/N4Xhg0pTVt — Ed Bott (@edbott) April 12, 2020

Drag them, lib!

1/ They’ve just confirmed what many of us have been saying for a while. The American “socialist” movement doesn’t care about you if you’re not a bank. They don’t care about civil rights, women, POC, LGBT, immigration, enviro, or even the pandemic. They are privilege personified. https://t.co/GYWmX29wtQ — John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) April 12, 2020

Someone give them back their binky:

*throws toys out of crib. stamps feet. pretend cries* https://t.co/XaFriVOmlD — Alice Evans (@AliceEvansGruff) April 12, 2020

President Trump won in 2016 because lots of Republicans who couldn’t stand him in the primary held their noses and pulled the lever in November. Now the DSA is OK with President Trump picking RBG’s replacement?

So, you’re endorsing Trump? Got it. — Grant Stern (@grantstern) April 12, 2020

Yeah, OK:

Hey this doesn’t mean they are saying don’t vote for Biden and it especially doesn’t mean they are endorsing Trump. It just means they are spending money and volunteer resources on other races, state and local and non electoral projects. https://t.co/aqwSQA4FHt — Kate Willett (@katewillett) April 12, 2020

Good luck trying to get back into the tent after this: