Yesterday, the illustrious Jane Mayer published a piece for the New Yorker all about “how Mitch McConnell became Trump’s enabler-in-chief”:

“Epic profile.” “A must read.”

What Clara left out of her ode to Mayer’s piece is “hack job.”

Michael Duncan, Team Mitch alumnus and founding partner of public affairs firm Cavalry, noticed that Mayer’s piece was a hatchet job from the get-go:

WaPo indeed had to issue a correction to Jennifer Rubin’s Mitch McConnell hit piece — a correction that, by the way, wasn’t even entirely correct — and no one at the New Yorker thought to question Mayer’s use of a bogus narrative to anchor her piece.

This is what passes for “journalism” now.

Pathetic, New Yorker. Just pathetic.

