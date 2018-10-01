Jeff Flake didn’t just buy the Democrats more time to slime Brett Kavanaugh … he did the media a favor, too. Take the New Yorker’s Jane Meyer, for instance. Mayer, who co-authored the New Yorker piece on Kavanaugh accuser Deborah Ramirez with Ronan Farrow — and who presented an unvetted and unverified accusation against Brett Kavanaugh as fact — is back at work, trying to dig up dirt from the bottom of the barrel:

2018: the year of weaponizing college friendships pic.twitter.com/RkMke7UYSW — Walter Olson (@walterolson) October 1, 2018

The Lives of Others https://t.co/lJ2cun0u3Q — James Taranto (@jamestaranto) October 1, 2018

It's making the rounds of Yale alum pages. I am so glad I behaved like a little angel back then. — Walter Olson (@walterolson) October 1, 2018

What absolute garbage.

If Kavanaugh was the monster the liberal media is trying to make him out to be, you'd think all this would have been uncovered in the 6 previous background checks he's had to go through. https://t.co/DzenUK8ZO8 — RBe (@RBPundit) October 1, 2018

Kavanaugh makes such an impression that when people remember him at events 35 years ago, he's the only person among the half-dozen there that they manage to remember. — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) October 1, 2018

Amazing how that works. Good thing Jane Mayer’s so committed to exposing the real Brett Kavanaugh.

I have a sneaking suspicion this reporter won't return phone calls from people saying Kav was a nice guy and above reproach. — Duke Selden (@DukeSelden) October 1, 2018

Hmmm… I wonder if she'll relate the positive things people say about him — Larry Seltzer (@lseltzer) October 1, 2018

And ruin the narrative? Please.

This reeks of desperation. — Jason D. Jolley, PhD (@JasonDJolley) October 1, 2018

But, this is NOT a fishing expedition. No really, it's not. — Smittie (@Smittie) October 1, 2018

this is gross — Harry Angstrom (@HarryAngstrom60) October 1, 2018

Amazing. But they aren’t the enemy of the people. — Mike (@Chi_Mike) October 1, 2018

Could’ve fooled us.