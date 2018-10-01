Jeff Flake didn’t just buy the Democrats more time to slime Brett Kavanaugh … he did the media a favor, too. Take the New Yorker’s Jane Meyer, for instance. Mayer, who co-authored the New Yorker piece on Kavanaugh accuser Deborah Ramirez with Ronan Farrow — and who presented an unvetted and unverified accusation against Brett Kavanaugh as fact — is back at work, trying to dig up dirt from the bottom of the barrel:

What absolute garbage.

Trending

Amazing how that works. Good thing Jane Mayer’s so committed to exposing the real Brett Kavanaugh.

And ruin the narrative? Please.

Could’ve fooled us.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughcollegeJane MayerWalter OlsonYale