It seems like Ronan Farrow’s piece on Kavanaugh accuser Deborah Ramirez has people raising their eyebrows, not that the story itself is shocking at this point, but that it was published AT ALL. Forget that the New York Times passed because Ramirez couldn’t find anyone to corroborate her story (they do appear to have removed that line from their piece), but his co-author was Jane Mayer, who just so happens to retweet unverified accounts openly smearing Kavanaugh.

And spreading unvetted accusations about Kavanaugh lying.

But we thought this wasn’t supposed to be political?

Huh.

Here's the "award-winning history professor" that @JaneMayerNYer is RTing, less than 24 hours ago on Kavanaugh: "the first words out of his mouth at his introduction this fall were craven, fact-free sycophancy. Also disqualifying."https://t.co/lJZK9NZCt5https://t.co/sqfWLI30gw pic.twitter.com/0Zojh5eHu0 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 25, 2018

He seems nice.

Reminder: @JaneMayerNYer is @RonanFarrow's co-author of the @NewYorker piece on Kavanaugh, and she's retweeting an unverified Twitter account of a history professor with an apparently unvetted accusation that Brett Kavanaugh lied. https://t.co/B3lA7vcvq2 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 25, 2018

Unvetted and unverified.

Like much of these accusations against Kavanaugh.

Color us not shocked.

Its just so odd all the people they find are left wing activists. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 25, 2018

Right?

Such a strange coincidence.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA, oh, our sides.

to be fair, Twitter often suggests "Who to follow" based on your interests — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 25, 2018

UNCLE! UNCLE!

Uh-oh, Jane seems angry:

The last story @RonanFarrow and I teamed up on exposed NY Attorney General Eric Schneiderman of sexual misconduct, resulting in his resignation under 3 hours later. He was one of Trump's most effective Democratic foes. https://t.co/dH5AHComcj — Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) September 25, 2018

K?

That doesn’t mean she’s not biased. *shrug*

More tweets from the guy Mayer keeps retweeting.

Perhaps Brett Kavanaugh was a virgin for many years after high school. But he claimed otherwise in a conversation with me during our freshman year in Lawrance Hall at Yale, in the living room of my suite. — Steve Kantrowitz (@skantrow) September 25, 2018

Sure.

Just Republican activists, which at least three of those five turn out to be. — Steve Kantrowitz (@skantrow) September 24, 2018

Ain’t he a sweetheart?

Don’t worry guys, they’re just covering the story because they believe women, not because they’re biased hacks pushing a narrative or anything.

*eye roll*

Related:

COMPLICIT AF! NYT edits out KEY piece from their original Deborah Ramirez story without ANY editor’s notes

TOO FAR! Jimmy Kimmel’s ABHORRENT and violent joke about Kavanaugh BITES him right in the a*s

Looks BAD! After spending DAYS bragging about Kavanaugh GOTCHA, Michael Avenatti locks his Twitter account