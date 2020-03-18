In case you missed it, Jennifer Rubin went hard after Donald Trump and the Republicans yesterday over the COVID19 response:

Few believe Trump and for good reason. Meanwhile he's confused his own base and set them up for greater risk. https://t.co/QcEOJNp3Di — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 17, 2020

Oddly enough, Rubin had a tough time making her case. Fortunately for her, she doesn’t really need to have the facts on her side to push a narrative. So she just made some up:

Does @JRubinBlogger or the Post editorial page have editors? How does one of Washington’s biggest newspapers let egregious errors like this make it to publication? The House’s relief package made it to the Senate *today.* This deserves a correction. https://t.co/VIFddn67z9 pic.twitter.com/mkkcjFVKOR — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 18, 2020

Oh well. At least WaPo has since corrected the mistake:

No harm, no foul. Right?

That's one helluva correction, you Liberal Hacks pic.twitter.com/hRhXT6Rg4K — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 18, 2020

But it’s a correction, and that’s what matters. Oh:

1 step forward: @JRubinBlogger issued a correction! 2 steps back: She still got it wrong. The bill was delayed due to errors in the House that kept it from getting to the Senate before Tuesday. The Senate will be passing it Wednesday. You’re the Washington Post. Inexcusable. pic.twitter.com/6xVWNAxK4j — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 18, 2020

They’re the Washington Post. It’s how they roll.

Correction – it was the exact opposite of what we said. Thanks. — Will C. (@GrilledCheeseWC) March 18, 2020

Lol at that point just delete the whole article. — That Guy (@That_Guy_D_C) March 18, 2020

At this point, just delete Jennifer Rubin from your columnist roster.

Now, will all those that carelessly and maliciously tweeted the lie also tweet the correction and truth. Not holding my breath. — Cacophonous (@1989Wahoo) March 18, 2020

We wouldn’t, either.