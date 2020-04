As Twitchy told you earlier, Bernie Sanders has caved to the same Democratic establishment that kept him down and officially endorsed Joe Biden for president.

Naturally, even Bernie’s most ardent supporters are struggling to process this shocking(ly predictable) development. Shaun King, for example, is utterly beside himself.

But while it’s one thing for a Bernie Sanders surrogate to be upset, it’s another thing for a member of his staff to confront what’s happened.