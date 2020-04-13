As Twitchy told you, Bernie Sanders bent his knee to the Democratic Establishment and officially endorsed Joe Biden for president.

We have no doubt that the Bernie Bros are in the midst of a full-blown existential crisis right now, and the last thing we want to do is pour salt in their wounds.

We kid, of course. We plan to relish every minute of their anguish at being betrayed by their Lord and Socialist Savior Bernie Sanders. And if Shaun King’s response is any indication, there’ll be plenty of anguish to relish:

We’d suggest that someone do a wellness check on Shaun King, but it’s pretty clear that he’s not well at all.

