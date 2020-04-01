CNN’s Wolf Blitzer interviewed Vice President Mike Pence earlier today about America’s COVID19 response. In the interview, Pence suggested our response could have been better if the Chinese government had been more honest about their COVID19 situation:

VP Mike Pence, asked by CNN's Wolf Blitzer if the the U.S. was slow in reacting to the coronavirus outbreak: "The reality is we could have been better off if China had been more forthcoming." — Peter Nicholas (@PeterAtlantic) April 1, 2020

Well, CNN political analyst Nathan Gonzalez saw right through Pence. He knows what’s really going on here:

This is clearly an emerging GOP campaign message: But China https://t.co/o7ExFIm3Qz — Nathan Gonzales (@nathanlgonzales) April 1, 2020

Wow, Nathan. You nailed it!

Damn those GOP people and their actually pointing out a simple fact! — Verbastardy (@verbastardy) April 1, 2020

I regret to inform you that the Republicans are once again pouncing https://t.co/QBwQ5auglo — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 1, 2020

Never fails.

Also an emerging message from every Western intelligence agency https://t.co/ZQIkNayPTR — Patrick Hedger (@PatHedger18) April 1, 2020

Yeah China lied and suppressed information that would have helped fight coronavirus. Does anyone really dispute that? — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) April 1, 2020

I'm sorry this is inconveniencing your preferred narrative, but whether the epicenter of the pandemic was lying about its spread and impact is relevant in reviewing our early response. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 1, 2020

That’s just it: Nathan and his fellow Guardians of Truth will not sit idly by and let their preferred narrative be inconvenienced.

it has the virtue of also being true. — Moon Pie Yellowjacket (@larryunderstood) April 1, 2020

It's not "emerging" it's been a fact from the beginning — John Blackout (@ReigningBrain) April 1, 2020

Yes, the truth is an "emerging GOP campaign message." Thanks, Nathan. https://t.co/SyX5Eg08Fz — RBe (@RBPundit) April 1, 2020

Reality is a GOP campaign message now. https://t.co/qrOyPn5L7i — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) April 1, 2020

Hey, if that’s the angle firefighters wanna go with … who are we to stand in their way?

CNN bros should definitely double down on defending China right now. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 1, 2020

Not defending. Two things can be true at the same time: 1)China is not a reliable source of information 2)US early response to Coronavirus was inadequate https://t.co/9l6eGcFXAe — Nathan Gonzales (@nathanlgonzales) April 1, 2020

Nathan left off (3): The media were willing and eager cogs in the ChiCom propaganda machine.

Birx explained this yesterday – that the CDC reaction was based on numbers coming out of Wuhan. You missed that because your network decided not to carry all of it. https://t.co/Iqx9XdqIYQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 1, 2020

Yep.

Of course he is.

Pretty sure everyone from CNN should sit down right now after acting as stenographers for the PRC for the last few months. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 1, 2020

You clearly know where your paycheck comes from. And it’s not America. — Mark “Wuhan-free BBQ” C 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) April 1, 2020

Mustn’t bite the hand that feeds you — even if it’s feeding you poison.

They really are this broken brain. Lmao unbelievable https://t.co/N2WjXxLmC6 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 1, 2020

***

