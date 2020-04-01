Yesterday, the Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams reported that the ChiComs are using American media and Democrats to prop up their COVID19 propaganda.

Chinese state communist propaganda is now citing CNN and MSNBC reporters' and Democrats' coronavirus rhetorichttps://t.co/OIG7vk1BRs — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 1, 2020

Adams writes:

Democrats and members of the U.S. news media should be reconsidering their remarks defending and praising China amid the COVID-19 pandemic, especially now that those remarks are being highlighted by China’s aggressive and sophisticated propaganda machine. The Global Times, a state-run Chinese tabloid, released a video recently highlighting various U.S. media personalities and Democratic leaders, who have pushed the Beijing-approved talking point that it is racist to refer to the virus by its country or city of origin.

Read the whole thing.

And then read this thread from D.C. comms strategist Drew Holden:

Could it be all the praise the media heaped on China for their “assistance” that, spoiler, doesn’t work? pic.twitter.com/HfqOJ81o6U — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 1, 2020

More praise – no connection, surely. pic.twitter.com/11qbjJuTfK — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 1, 2020

China “handled” the outbreak better than anyone, if the mainstream media is to be believed. But don’t you dare ask them a question about it. pic.twitter.com/PKqhlcmBzs — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 1, 2020

I’m sure it’s unrelated to members of the media saying America is terrible? Or blaming a Chinese virus on Americans? pic.twitter.com/fEsGTYCb7b — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 1, 2020

Or for calling the president a liar with blood on his hands? Could that be it? Because everyone knows that fish bowl cleanse is a solution. pic.twitter.com/4urW0Wfjcs — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 1, 2020

I wonder if it has anything to do with all the praise the media has given to China’s recovery? And, of course, they couldn’t let a good crisis go without reiterating that Orange Man Bad pic.twitter.com/QgFogrBj5g — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 1, 2020

Yep. Definitely not the media’s fault that a communist dictatorship happens to be reading from the same song sheet. No-sir-ee. pic.twitter.com/J6cormwh2V — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 1, 2020

Absolutely brutal. And deservedly so.

With the NBA gone, this thread makes up for a lot of the dunking https://t.co/hkAlJMgbbL — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 1, 2020

dude you have been crushing it with these threads, great work — Luke Mahoney (@LukeRMahoney) April 1, 2020

He really has. Check these out, too, if you haven’t already (and even if you have):

Our media deserve to be endlessly shamed for this. Because theirs is an endless shame.