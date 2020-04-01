Yesterday, the Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams reported that the ChiComs are using American media and Democrats to prop up their COVID19 propaganda.

Adams writes:

Democrats and members of the U.S. news media should be reconsidering their remarks defending and praising China amid the COVID-19 pandemic, especially now that those remarks are being highlighted by China’s aggressive and sophisticated propaganda machine.

The Global Times, a state-run Chinese tabloid, released a video recently highlighting various U.S. media personalities and Democratic leaders, who have pushed the Beijing-approved talking point that it is racist to refer to the virus by its country or city of origin.

Read the whole thing.

And then read this thread from D.C. comms strategist Drew Holden:

Absolutely brutal. And deservedly so.

He really has. Check these out, too, if you haven’t already (and even if you have):

Our media deserve to be endlessly shamed for this. Because theirs is an endless shame.

