Whether or not Rosie O’Donnell had anything to do with it, CNN has decided to muzzle Donald Trump in their own way by not airing today’s COVID19 press briefing:
CNN not taking this live. Interesting.
— Robert A George (@RobGeorge) March 31, 2020
CNN not airing a serious press conference from the president: "We are going to go through a very tough two weeks … this is going to be a painful, very, very painful two weeks."
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 31, 2020
Absolutely ridiculous https://t.co/gRRDKzlj5F
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 31, 2020
This is very, very sad. This is the presser about what the next 30 days are about – what we'll need to know, what we'll need to do. https://t.co/Cp6Sed9K9o
— Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) March 31, 2020
Guess CNN just doesn’t think that stuff is important.
WH now releasing “30 days to slow the spread” fliers at briefing pic.twitter.com/6jocbmITxs
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 31, 2020
At Coronavirus briefing, Trump stressing US about to enter a “rough two week period.”
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 31, 2020
Dr Birx showing model for potential number of dead in US. With “no intervention,” the model shows 1.5 to 2 million deaths. “With intervention” shows 100,000-240,000 deaths. Still very sobering.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 31, 2020
Too bad CNN viewers didn’t get to see or hear any of that.
No one watching your network saw it. https://t.co/e86EpIQYeW
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 31, 2020
What network could I watch this on? https://t.co/sFfW6mtHwz
— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) March 31, 2020
This seems important.
Yet Acosta's employer, CNN, isn't airing the briefing. https://t.co/owfbBIZL2O
— Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) March 31, 2020
Go figure. Not even the possibility of Jim Acosta’s self-important antics could persuade CNN to carry the press briefing.
Dr. Birx briefing on the latest models about the course of Coronavirus mortality, including detailed slides. This is very useful.
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 31, 2020
A lot of the information is useful.
And now CNN has dipped into the briefing as Doctor Birx show the projections.
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 31, 2020
How generous of them.
Honestly, what could possibly be more valuable than important COVID19 information?
CNN is airing a talking head panel. https://t.co/OGg6MAarM6
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 31, 2020
CNN thinks Wolf Blitzer is a better expert than Deborah Birx.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 31, 2020
Because of course they do.
"News channel." https://t.co/wxhktLCUI7
— Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) March 31, 2020
Real News, Mr. President.
fwiw: CNN cuts to presser as POTUS stops speaking — excluding one of his most somber and detailed messages to date.
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 31, 2020
CNN finally shows the briefing. Last one. Always last.
— Lawrence B. Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) March 31, 2020
Oh well. Better late than never, right?
Petty. https://t.co/fl54xFRsIX
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) March 31, 2020
People will just change the channel. If they want to deny news, that is their business. https://t.co/AgycjDXmm0
— Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) March 31, 2020
Hey @Acosta, don’t you think @CNN refusing to show this pertinent information live on their network during a pandemic because they dislike the current President is a little “enemy of the people”y? https://t.co/sEHOWiREYp
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) March 31, 2020
CNN is like a kid watching a movie covering their eyes when the scary parts are on.
“Is the monster gone now? Can I look?” pic.twitter.com/sTv3IEJQla
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) March 31, 2020
CNN is not a real news organization. https://t.co/lvPiKlSfBB
— RBe (@RBPundit) March 31, 2020
After donating 3 billion to Trump's campaign in free media, Jeff Zucker has decided he's had enough, now that Trump is president.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 31, 2020
Can’t imagine why the Trump administration has a problem with CNN.
Remember this next time Oliver bitches that Trump won't take interviews from CNN. pic.twitter.com/4djEPc9IYN
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 31, 2020