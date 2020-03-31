Lefties and firefighters clutch their pearls every time Donald Trump refers to our media as “the enemy of the people.” It’s an attack on free speech, they cry.

Wonder if those same people will pick up their torches and pitchforks at this suggestion:

Raise your hand if you believe the media should muzzle @realDonaldTrump and not broadcast his egregious propaganda that is unmoored to reality✋ — Publius (@ThePubliusUSA) March 31, 2020

For what it’s worth, Rosie O’Donnell can totally get behind that:

Because Trump threatening to clamp down on the media’s speech is wrong, but wanting to do the same thing to Trump is just fine. Necessary, even.

Absolutely — Ron 🛠🏉🗽🌊🍸 (@RonMassey11) March 31, 2020

✋🏼 — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) March 31, 2020

We’re honestly a little surprised that Rosie left it at muzzling Trump. She could’ve taken it further:

raise your hand if you think someone should take one of those horrible "my pillows" and smother him with it. — MommaD (@GroupHomesInc) March 31, 2020

That’s lovely.