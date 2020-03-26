In case you missed it, Bill and Hillary Clinton sent pizzas to staffs at a few New York hospitals:
Bill and Hillary Clinton Send Pizza to Hospital Staffs in New York https://t.co/LO9iPhO9Fj
— TMZ (@TMZ) March 26, 2020
Nice, right?
Leave it to Hillary to ruin a nice gesture with a completely unnecessary and stupid swipe at the man who beat her to the presidency, Donald Trump:
Before sending anyone back to their jobs, @realdonaldtrump, you should try doing yours. https://t.co/mQ6BgU2uqX
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 26, 2020
Once more, for those in the back: Donald Trump did not advise against social distancing. He did not set a deadline for the economy to reopen.
Like her pals in at the New York Times and in the MSM, Hillary Clinton is well aware of that and doesn’t give a damn, because her only job as far as she’s concerned is getting revenge for 2016.
I see the box wine has come out early….. https://t.co/NvmReUrNZ8
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 26, 2020
Well, at least your job will never be "President", Hillary.
So we got that going for us.
— Tom (@BoreGuru) March 26, 2020
Not even a global pandemic will stop you from being bitter because you lost your election 4 years ago.
Will you ever move on…?
— Trevor 🇺🇸 (@SoCal4Trump) March 26, 2020
She can’t help herself.
***
