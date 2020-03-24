Ladies and gentlemen, the comedic stylings of Hillary Clinton:

Please do not take medical advice from a man who looked directly at a solar eclipse. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2020

She’ll be here all week. Try the veal, and be sure to tip your waitress.

Love you so much. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 24, 2020

I love Hillary Unplugged — Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) March 24, 2020

We dunno … her batteries seem to be wearing out.

Seriously, though. You’ve kind of got to give her props for having the chutzpah to tell a joke like this given that she’s, you know, Hillary Clinton.

It should come as no surprise that she’s taking a whole lotta rakes to the face for that one:

At least that'd be suicide by choice https://t.co/PQN8UpA7fZ — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) March 24, 2020

Looking at a solar eclipse is actually less deadly than crossing the Clintons https://t.co/K4PEZaE9KN — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) March 24, 2020

Ooo, snap!

.Sure. We also won’t take embassy terror attack advice from a woman who ignored calls for help and knowingly left ppl to die. — AmericanWoman (@GraceflLady) March 24, 2020

Please do not take any advice from someone who can't point to the state of Wisconsin on a map. https://t.co/UtzxCYfuTG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 24, 2020

Been stuffed in a van lately, Mrs. Not-President? https://t.co/VYrNayYqLz — Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) March 24, 2020

You lost to a man who looked directly at a solar eclipse. https://t.co/dGFzMOWIym — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) March 24, 2020

Please do not take political advice from a woman who couldn't beat the man who looked directly at a solar eclipse. https://t.co/UqxcucPPsf — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 24, 2020

Or political advice from a woman who lost to Donald Trump https://t.co/Ty2p9FplS7 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 24, 2020

Please do not take medical advice from a woman who's obsessed with losing an election. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 24, 2020

And yet he defeated you. You're even worse than he is. — China did this (@jtLOL) March 24, 2020

Nice one, Hill.

