You know, we really can’t for the life of us figure out why the Trump administration has such a problem with CNN. How could they, when CNN offers only fair and unbiased coverage like this:

If you’ll recall, earlier this week, Donald Trump said that he’d “love to have [the economy] opened up by Easter.” His remarks were wildly mischaracterized by media firefighters who reported his remarks as him calling for a deadline by which all precautionary measures would be lifted.

Well, Barack Obama weighed in, too:

And CNN found their angle:

Obama has tweeted encouraging messages during the outbreak, though he’s not directly criticized the Trump administration’s response to it. Obama has urged Americans to protect themselves and others from coronavirus by taking “common sense precautions” like hand-washing and staying home if sick. He also thanked health care professionals who are fighting the coronavirus outbreak, saying in a tweet last week, “They’re giving everything.”

“May we all model our own behavior on their selflessness and sacrifice as we help each other through this,” he said.

On Tuesday, Trump said he wants to ease social distancing measures in order for the country to be “opened up and just raring to go by Easter.” Health experts have cautioned against easing the guidelines to boost the economy as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise in the US.

There’s Barack Obama being a hero, while Donald Trump is just so callously expressing hope that we’ll get through this sooner rather than later.

Great work as usual, CNN.

Well, to be fair, CNN can barely be considered a “news org” these days.

 

