Grab your shocked faces, because you’re gonna need ’em.

Turns out CNN hall monitor Brian Stelter is very concerned about “the politicization” of the COVID19 crisis. And you’ll never guess who’s responsible.

Except you totally will:

New from me: As the coronavirus crisis deepens, the Trump admin is favoring Fox News and turning down almost all other networks' interview requests. It's the politicization of a pandemic… https://t.co/jBX71IHSHS — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 25, 2020

This take is so hot, it could only come from Brian Stelter (or Oliver Darcy).

"There are some people on the task force who actually want to do TV but can't get any straight answers from the WH or the VP's comms shop, so interviews are falling through the cracks left and right," a TV producer with knowledge of the matter told me https://t.co/jBX71IHSHS — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 25, 2020

Brian Stelter has effectively dedicated his working life to complaining about Donald Trump and Fox News, and now suddenly he’s pissed that Trump is blowing off CNN for Fox News?

WORLD ENDS, FOX NEWS BEDEVILS STELTER https://t.co/2Fh8WSHEHF — China did this (@jtLOL) March 25, 2020

What does Brian care? He's advocating not even carrying press briefings. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 25, 2020

Seriously. Media outlets like MSNBC and NPR are refusing to properly air Donald Trump’s COVID19 press briefings because they want to be filters through which the American public gets our information.

CNN: "You know, we should probably stop airing Trump's pressers." Trump: "We're going to give Fox the interviews then." CNN: "NO FAIR!!!!" https://t.co/0zaiD0tNn7 — RBe (@RBPundit) March 25, 2020

The idea of Brian Stelter being outraged that Trump doesn’t want to indulge CNN’s constant campaign to undermine his every move is just ridiculous. But typical of Brian Stelter.

Why won't the president we've actively tried to sabotage and undermine with falsehoods for years grant us access now that we want it. — Razor (@hale_razor) March 25, 2020

That's what CNN gets for its partisan slant. — SmilingAlbert🇺🇸🇰🇷 (@A2CMayor) March 25, 2020

You need to spend quality time looking in the mirror on this one, tater. — Mark “Wuhan-free BBQ” C 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) March 25, 2020

Until next time, Brian.