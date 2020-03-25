We’ve said it a million times, so what’s one more? Thank the good Lord for our Guardians of Truth. Without them, we’d have to process the news for ourselves.

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio wants listeners to know that they’re looking out for them — by refraining from airing White House COVID19 pressers:

The Seattle area needs to be protected, you guys:

So stunning and brave.

No, no. That can’t possibly have anything to do with it.

